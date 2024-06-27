Here’s Our Take On The Top 7 Olympics Attire From Around The Globe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The unveiling of Malaysia’s 2024 Olympics attire sparked a huge controversy and debate on social media.

Many were unhappy with the design, with some sharing their own ideas which looked better than the original.

READ MORE: “Where Are The Tiger Stripes?” – Malaysia’s 2024 Olympics Attire Fails To Impress

READ MORE: 2024 Olympics Attire Fiasco – Malaysians Come Up With Designs As Rage Continues

1. Spain

Pic Credit : Jomasport/Instagram

Spain’s attire blends tradition with modernity, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage while embracing contemporary design elements.

The uniforms, designed by a renowned Spanish fashion house, Joma, feature a colour palette inspired by the national flag: vibrant reds, bold yellows, and elegant whites.

2. Thailand

Pic Credit:grandsportthailand/Instagram

The attire for Thailand was inspired by the Ban Chiang World Heritage, a cultural heritage and wisdom which is recognised globally.

The attire has been designed using the motifs from the weaving of the Tek community. This represents their blend of modernity and cultural heritage.

3. France

Pic Credit: lecoqsportif/Instagram

France’s attire captures the essence of French sophistication and innovation.

The attire was designed by renowned Le Coq Sportif, a sports design company which is over a century old in France.

The colour scheme predominantly features the iconic blue, white, and red of the French flag, with modern, minimalist designs that incorporate subtle nods to French culture and heritage.

4. USA

Pic Credit: Ralph Lauren/Instagram

The attire which is designed by world famous American designer, Ralph Lauren, represents the country’s national pride and athletic excellence.

The uniforms feature patriotic colours—red, white, and blue—with the American flag prominently displayed.

The attire includes classic, stylish elements that balance tradition with modernity.

5. South Korea

Pic Credit: The Northface Korea/ Instagram

Team Korea’s official attire are based on the motifs of “Gamgwa” (water), “Yin-yang” (blue/red) with Taegeuk patterns, and Team Korea calligraphy, according to a report.

Typically, the colours of the South Korean flag—white, blue, red, and black—are prominently used.

The outfits are produced by North Face’s Yeongwon Outdoor.

6. South Africa

Pic Credit: officialteamrsa/Instagram

South Africa’s attire is a vibrant embodiment of the nation’s cultural richness and natural beauty and was made locally by Mr Price Sport.

The kit launch took place at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Maropeng, paying homage to the inspiration behind the designs.

These uniforms prominently feature South African landmarks, alongside the country’s distinctive flora and fauna.

7. Canada

Pic Credit: teamcanada/Instagram

The Team Canada x Lululemon athlete kit draws inspiration from the rich art, architecture, and natural landscapes found throughout Canada.

This collaboration goes beyond the physical feel of the fabric; it encompasses how the athletes will feel emotionally while wearing the attire.

A standout feature of the kit is its unique illumination print, created in collaboration with Whistler-based artist Mason Mashon of Saddle Creek Nation.

This print, inspired by the northern lights, adds a touch of Canada’s natural wonder to the attire.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.