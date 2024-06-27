From “Fighter” To Influencer: Inthiran’s New Journey A Tale Of Lessons Learned

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever heard the term silver lining? When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

It is usually up to the individual and their perspective if they want life to keep them down forever, or if they want to get up and get moving and make something out of nothing.

Many would remember the viral altercation between a mini market owner, Goh Yap Eng, and a customer known as Inthiran, 39, in Seberang Perai, Penang.

Goh’s story and that of his cat, who was seen in the altercation video, went viral after the incident.

Now Inthiran is also going viral after the incident, as an influencer!

Inthiran has become a familiar face on social media, especially TikTok, where he promotes various restaurants like Pak Mat Western and others.

Recently, during an interview at the Grand Empire gym centre in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang, Inthiran shared valuable advice for young people, urging them to steer clear of destructive behaviour.

In a video posted on his TikTok account @thiran1040, Inthiran passionately advised Malaysian youth to avoid drugs, alcohol, and cigarettes.

“Young people need to work hard to bring pride to their families, communities, and the nation. They are the future hope of our country,” he emphasised.

Inthiran also cautioned against associating with negative influences, particularly those who encourage smoking.

He candidly admitted that he had previously succumbed to peer pressure, leading him to drink alcohol.

“I no longer want to associate with friends who invite such behaviour. I want to return to my former self,” he declared.

Determined to make positive changes, Inthiran expressed his intention to focus on healthy activities like going to the gym, playing sports, and living a better life.

Sharing his background, Inthiran revealed that he was born and raised in Penang.

He holds a diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain from Seberang Perai Polytechnic, boasting an impressive CGPA of 3.73.

A native of Penang, he has always been passionate about sports and martial arts, including karate, gym workouts, trekking, and more.

