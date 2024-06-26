6 Annoyingly Loud Devices That Seriously Need A Silent Mode

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whenever the weekend rolls around, this is how I’m trying to be:

(via imgflip)

But just as I’m peacefully enjoying my morning coffee, my mom’s vacuum cleaner roars to life, completely ruining the vibe.

It’s 2024, people, shouldn’t we already have quieter options for these loud offenders?!

Here’s a roundup of 6 annoyingly loud devices that desperately need a silent mode since yesterday.

1. Leaf Blowers

(via imgflip)

It’s a wonderful Saturday morning, birds are chirping, and a gentle breeze is rustling through the trees. Suddenly, somebody decides it’s a good time to blow some leaves away, and it sounds like a hurricane on steroids. Why are they always so loud? Is there a secret competition for the most powerful leaf blower noise? If so, congratulations, you’re all winners.

2. Vacuum Cleaners

(via imgflip)

‘Cause nothing says “good morning” like the thunderous roar of a vacuum cleaner! Sure, they keep our homes spotless, but at what cost to our eardrums? A silent mode would be a game-changer for those of us who value both clean floors and our sanity.

3. Blenders

(via imgflip)

Morning smoothies are a great way to start the day – unless you’re blending at 6 a.m. and waking up the whole household. The blender’s roar is enough to make you consider skipping breakfast altogether. A whisper-quiet blender would make early morning nutrition much less jarring.

4. Hair Dryers

(via imgflip)

Drying your hair after a shower shouldn’t sound like there’s a jet engine beside your ears. Hair dryers are notorious for their loud, high-pitched whine, making it almost impossible to hear anything else. It’s high time we live in a world where you can dry your hair and spill the tea have a conversation at the same time!

5. Stovetop Pressure Cookers

(via imgflip)

Who else is afraid of these things? 🙋‍♀️

Pressure cookers are a staple in many kitchens, and they sure can whip up delicious meals quickly. But when that steam release happens, it’s like a freight train is passing through your kitchen. Thankfully, electric pressure cookers offer a more silent steam release, making cooking a much more zen (and less terrifying) experience.

6. Data Centres

Now, let’s talk about something a bit different but equally noisy – data centres. A recent report states that the data centre market in Malaysia is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a value of $2.9 billion by 2028.

This growth is fuelled by increasing data consumption, the rise of internet users, and the adoption of cloud computing services by companies like Google, AWS, and Microsoft​.

As Malaysia strides towards becoming a major data hub in Southeast Asia, these centres are becoming increasingly common. But what exactly are data centres, and why are they so noisy?

(Credit: Microsoft Malaysia)

Data centres are facilities used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.

They require a lot of cooling to prevent the servers from overheating, which is where the noise comes from.

The constant hum of cooling systems and the whirr of thousands of servers working round the clock can be quite loud.

(via imgflip)

Despite their noise, data centres are crucial for our digital lives.

They store and process vast amounts of data that we rely on daily, from social media to online banking and everything in between.

The push towards renewable energy and more efficient cooling systems is essential. Malaysia aims to have 31% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025, which could help mitigate some of the noise and environmental impact​​. With investments in better infrastructure and innovative tech, quieter and more sustainable data centres are on the horizon.

In conclusion, we still gotta patiently wait for technology to catch up and bring us quieter versions of these noisy essentials.

Best we can do for now is just invest in some good noise-cancelling earbuds and try not to strangle anyone in the meantime.

