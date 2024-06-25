[Watch] Shopper Horrified To Find Sewage Water Raining Down On Car At TRX Parking Lot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just last weekend The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur was in the limelight for the grand opening of Malaysia’s first Apple store.

However, yesterday, a TikTok user shared a rather stinky experience that happened at the mall’s parking lot

Eyera, on her TikTok account, claimed that a pipe leaked right above her parked car, a white Volkswagen Beetle.

After returning from having dinner with a friend, Eyera discovered the pipe was raining “water” on the car.

Unfortunately for her, this was not just ordinary water.

As they approached the car, they noticed a foul smell. The video claimed that the water was coming from a broken sewage pipe.

The water had a brownish hue, and there were visible specks of brown on the car’s surface.

Later in the video, a man is seen holding an umbrella over the car while repairs were being made to the broken pipe.

Eyera and her friend also allegedly demanded TRX management for a free car wash and free parking for a year.

The video quickly went viral on social media, leaving many netizens shocked by the incident in the brand-new shopping mall.

One netizen commented that she would have taken a Grab ride home and asked the management to handle the car wash and return the car.

Rasa kalau aku, rela balik naik grab..suruh management mall settlekan hal carwash semua tu pastu pulang kete dekat aku😂 — MM (@bbyyammmm) June 24, 2024

Another netizen said that Eyera should ask for a brand new car from the management.

Saya cadangkan claim kereta baru — Amin (@knife_deagle) June 24, 2024

Meanwhile, another netizen joked that the Beetle has now become a Dung Beetle.

Dah jadi dung beetle ni — Chester Wong (@chesterloke) June 24, 2024

