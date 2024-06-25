“Celebrating Chester” – Linkin Park Tribute Tour Coming To Malaysia In September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The mystery behind the Linkin Park Tribute Experience Tour is finally revealed. Mediaberg Productions proudly announced that the “Celebrating Chester – Linkin Park Tribute Experience Tour Live In Malaysia” will take place on 28 September 2024 at Jio Space, Petaling Jaya.

The unforgettable event will pay homage to the legendary Chester Bennington, bringing fans the closest they will ever come to hearing his iconic voice live.

So who will be headlining the tour? Pune-based rock band Nemophilis, the world-touring international tribute band, is renowned for its heartfelt and powerful performances. With over 100+ Linkin Park tribute shows under their belt, Nemophilis has captivated audiences around the globe.

The band has been featured in prestigious magazines such as Rock Street Journal, Rolling Stone, Classic Rock, and many more.

Mediaberg said Nemophilis has captured the essence of Chester Bennington’s extraordinary voice and the band’s electrifying stage presence.

An unprecedented tribute

Exclusively for Malaysia, this tour promises an extraordinary Mega Set list featuring 40 of Linkin Park’s greatest and most beloved songs performed non-stop.

Fans can expect an emotionally charged evening filled with the raw energy and spirit that defined Chester Bennington’s performances. The 40-song marathon is an exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experience that will live in fans’ memories for a long time.

Mediaberg Productions has curated an experience featuring immersive visuals and interactive elements to honour Chester’s memory while celebrating the enduring impact of Linkin Park’s music.

Keeping with Chester’s personal and heartfelt connection with his fans, this will be an intimate concert with limited tickets available.

The exclusive setting ensures each fan has a close-up, personal experience of the music that has defined a generation.

How do I get tickets?

To get the tickets, fans need to register for the Mediaberg Priority Sales first. Registration is open until 26 June, 3pm to let fans get a hold of the tickets before it’s open to the general public.

The Mediaberg Priority Sales will begin on 27 June from 2pm until 11.59pm. Meanwhile, the general sales will start on 28 June at 3pm.

To get the tickets, head to www.mediaberg.com and enjoy a 5% discount on Mediaberg Priority Sale Day.

Tickets will be available on www.ticket2u.com.my as well.

For the latest updates on ticketing and event details, follow Mediaberg Productions on Instagram and visit the official website.

About Mediaberg Productions

Mediaberg Productions has a track record of producing exceptional live events. Their previous projects include the highly acclaimed “Rajhesh Vaidhya Live In Kuala Lumpur” and “The Sacred Riana Conjuring Live In Kuala Lumpur.”

READ MORE: [Exclusive] She Likes Char Kway Teow & Nasi Kandar – Let’s Get To Know AGT’s Sacred Riana Better

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.