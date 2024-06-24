[Watch] Cat In “One By One” Video Was A Persistent Stray That Carried Her Babies One By One To Goh’s Shop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many would still remember the furry little busybody in the viral “one by one” video of an altercation between a convenience store owner and a customer.

READ MORE: Man Gets Punched At Penang Grocery Shop, But Busy Body Cat Steals Limelight

READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Seberang Jaya Convenience Store Fight (No, The Cat Was Not Detained)

Although their conflict ended with a gentlemanly handshake, the cat too became famous.

READ MORE: “One By One” Match Ends In Handshake (Cat Says: Mission Accomplished)

BFM Radio caught up with the shop owner, Goh Yap Eng recently, who shared the story about his cats in an interview with them at his shop in Seberang Perai, Penang.

Goh And His Cats

Goh officially introduced his beloved cats, starting with Meowbo, a stray he has cared for over eight years.

Initially feeding her without letting her inside, Goh discovered Meowbo had given birth inside his shop.

He said despite putting them outside in a box, Meowbo carried her kittens, one by one, back into his shop.

This was when Goh decided to accept their presence in his life

READ MORE: From Viral Fighter To Beloved Shopkeeper: The Inspiring Journey Of Goh Yap Eng And His Cat, Meowbo

Screenshot from Twitter/BFM

“I do not want to raise cats because I had a cat before for 16 years and when it passed away I was heartbroken,” he said.

Atas permintaan ramai. Cerita origin Meowbo, kucing saksi one by one gentleman kedai Kim Leong Mini Market. 😼



💰🏃🏽 Bu$y Finding Modal – Episode 13 Extra pic.twitter.com/ghIFLdkads — BFM89.9 (@BFMradio) June 21, 2024

Meowbo’s kittens are now grown cats. The first one is a male known as King.

The second one is known as Neowchuboi (Rat Tail).

“Neowchuboi is my princess,” said Goh in the interview. He added that she only comes down when the shop is closed.

Screenshot from Twitter/BFM

The third is the chubby one, known as White Face a.k.a Tuapoi (Fat). It became so chubby that the doctor asked Goh to put White Face on a diet.

These are not the only cats that Goh has in his shop. Goh also adopted another cat, Dan Dan, who is now a year old.

Customers’ reactions

When asked about customers’ reactions, Goh explained that it depends on whether they like cats. Those who don’t would say his shop is unclean, while others love visiting as they get to see the cats.

Goh doesn’t mind working harder to keep his shop clean, stating, “I am an animal lover, so what can I do?”

The video also shows Goh’s dedication to his cats’ well-being, discussing their food intake and his preference for allowing them to roam free rather than being caged.

Many were pleased with Goh’s actions in taking the cats in.

One said that he is better than many other human beings out there who mistreat cats.

Another netizen said Goh is a certified cat lover. Meanwhile, another said that this cat story is much more interesting than the fight story.

He's better than most people with kedai out there. Yg nmpk kucing terus sepak. Terus halau. Jgn lupa, bila kau halau dia, kau tutup sendiri rezeki yg nak masuk.

This right here is a real human being. https://t.co/2yrqlzJl06 — Samantha Cavill (@samantha_cavill) June 21, 2024

having trauma after your beloved cat died and being hesitant for taking care of new cat is so real. This pakcik is a certified cat lover. https://t.co/fofR8K49RB — Kimya Qee (@kimyaqee2) June 21, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.