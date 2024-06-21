Take A Deep Breath, Bruno Mars Will Be In Malaysia In September 2024!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bruno Mars will be in Kuala Lumpur this September! According to Live Nation’s website, Mars is slated to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 17 September 2024.

Pre-sale tickets will start on 27 June at 10am, which is in six days! Meanwhile, the general ticket sales will begin on 28 June at 10am.

Mars is currently on tour in various states in the US before heading to Kaohsiung, Taiwan on 8 September and then to Jakarta, Indonesia from 13 to 14 September before landing on our shores on 17 September.

Local fans are definitely excited so if you are too, get ready to park yourselves in front of the computer on ticket sales day. As always, be wary of ticket resellers and scalpers.

