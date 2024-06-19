[Watch] Cendol Or Ramen? This Content Creator Learned The Hard Way

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is renowned for its rich diversity and variety of food, attracting both locals and tourists with its unique culinary offerings.

Malaysians, however, are particular about their food, from its preparation to the way it is meant to be enjoyed.

Recently, a Japanese woman, Sora, was corrected by many netizens after she misidentified a Malaysian delicacy for ramen.

The dish in question is none other than cendol, a favorite dessert among Malaysians.

via GIPHY

The story unfolded when Sora, a content creator, shared a video on her TikTok page @sora_fula, where she transformed the sweet cendol into ramen soup.

Sora initially thought the cendol (green squiggly things) she found in a supermarket was Malaysian Ramen.

She questioned its green colour, noting it was different from the ramen she was familiar with.

Despite her doubts, she proceeded to cook the cendol as if it were ramen, dubbing it the Malaysian Ramen.

Once the dish was ready, Sora eagerly tasted it but found the texture of the cendol to be unusually soft.

She wondered if she had overcooked it, saying, “Boiled too long? It’s too soft.”

The interesting fact here was that even her cat in the video knew that there was something wrong with the dish.

via GIPHY

By the end of the video, she asked her TikTok followers for guidance on how to properly enjoy the dish.

The video, which has garnered over 1.1 million views, surprised many TikTok users.

Some questioned who had taught Sora that cendol could be made into a soup, while others advised her to research the dish before attempting to cook it.

Fortunately, a kind TikTok user eventually explained to Sora the correct way to prepare cendol.

This incident highlights the deep connection Malaysians have with their food and the importance of understanding culinary traditions before experimenting with them.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.