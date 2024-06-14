Watch This Teksi ‘Buat Hal’ On The Race Track At MSF 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is that Lightning McQueen? No, it’s a red-coloured Proton Persona taxi zooming past and drifting on the tracks at MSF SuperTurismo 2024!

Who knew our taxis could do all that and on a wet track too! In the viral video, the taxi skillfully raced after a tiny black car around the bends.

In the caption, the person who uploaded the video jokingly said it was fortunate that the natural gas tank in the taxi boot did not roll away at the curve.

The video inofficially cemented the taxi as Malaysia’s Ferrari. People online commended the driver’s skill and appreciated that he did it on a racetrack. They added that it reminded them of the French film Taxi and jokingly said they now know why their e-hailing ride took so long.

The video also had people suggesting that taxi drivers have a mandatory track day to let go of road rage. On the other hand, some said it would be nice to hold a rally to have locally produced cars compete with each other.

Why are taxis at MSF SuperTurismo?

It’s not the first time taxis are seen on the racetrack. In 2022, Johor’s AutoHaus FCR Performance team competed in a taxi at the MSF SuperTurismo 2022. Other taxis were also spotted at the same event in 2019.

Interestingly, participants can race in MSF SuperTurismo in any car as long as it meets the minimum spec requirements. The race even has a category where people can go all out in the legendary Proton Saga and Proton Iswara.

Drivers who participate with ordinary-looking cars have likely decked it out for racing based on their preferences, whether aesthetically or for performance or both.

