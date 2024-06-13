Self-Taught “Pak Guard” Has Skills – Plays The Piano At Shah Alam Library

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a young man who works as a security guard at the Raja Tun Uda Public Library in Shah Alam playing the piano.

Through the video shared by Umairah Bajrai, the man, wearing a security guard uniform, sat on the piano bench in the library.

His fingers then danced smoothly across the keys as he played the song Golden Hour using both hands.

According to Umairah, the guard learned to play the piano by himself through YouTube.

Not the first viral video

This is not the first time the security guard has gone viral for his piano playing skills.

Last year, a video shared by @g3nkhis on TikTok amassed over half a million views. It showed the guard casually playing several pieces which included Beethoven’s Fur Elise.

At the time, a TikTok user, believed to be the guard’s relative, claimed that he had a degree in music.

