5 Donald Duck Fun Facts To Share With Your Kids (Or Anyone Who Will Listen)

Donald Duck’s legacy for over 90 years is being celebrated with a bang with themed pop-ups in Sunway Malls for families to join in the fun.

Donald Duck, known for his short temper, has entertained many generations. Donald has captured the hearts of families by being a caring uncle and foster father to his triplet nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie in various show iterations of the larger family.

To add to the fun, here are some Donald Duck facts to share with your children (and anyone who would listen). It may give you a leg up on your next Disney trivia night!

1. Did you know how Donald’s voice came to be?

Walt Disney discovered Donald Duck’s iconic voice. Walt heard Los Angeles performer Clarence Nash’s nervous recitation of ‘Mary Had A Little Lamb” in a voice he had meant as a frightened baby goat. Walt immediately exclaimed, “That’s our talking duck!” and the rest was history.

Donald made its debut in the 1934 short film The Wise Little Hen. He was intended to be a supporting character but ended up with the show.

By 1935, Donald’s debut proved to be a hit and many Donald Duck merchandise was released. The first Donald-themed products included dolls, cookie jars, lamps, bread, and orange juice.

2. What makes Donald, Donald? His impeccable style and wacky behaviour

Donald Duck is almost always seen in his signature sailor suit, white cap, and bow tie. Walt Disney once remarked that Donald has “a big mouth, big belligerent eyes, a twistable neck, and a substantial backside that’s highly flexible.” These features make Donald an animator’s ideal subject.

Donald’s big personality and heart of gold make him easily loved by fans. He’s a complex character who regularly experiences both the joys of friendship and the frustration with life’s petty inconveniences, making him relatable and easy to empathise with.

Image: Disney

3. Donald wears many hats

Donald has starred in over 150 theatrically released shorts and featurettes, most notably in films like The Three Caballeros, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Fantasia/2000.

He has also delighted and entertained audiences in television shows and specials such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the Emmy-nominated DuckTales – telling the adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck and his mischief-making triplet grandnephews.

Additionally, Donald ventured into the video game realms with titles such as Kingdom Hearts and Disney Tsum Tsum under his belt. Some players claimed Donald was the best wizard in Kingdom Hearts!

In 1958, Donald hosted a seven-minute live-action and animation history of the movies at the 30th Annual Academy Awards.

4. Donald has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Walt Disney is fond of Donald due to the character’s outrageousness. Donald cemented his contributions to the world of entertainment and pop culture when he left webbed footprints in cement during a ceremony at the world-famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. His contributions were further recognized when he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

5. Donald Duck celebrated his 90-year legacy in Malaysia

Donald Duck celebrated his 90-year legacy in Malaysia at Sunway Malls with “island parties” until 9 June 2024. The festive pop-ups featured themed zones for play with captivating displays starring Donald and his family and friends such as Daisy Duck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Scrooge McDuck, and Mickey Mouse.

Children born on 9 June were invited to celebrate their birthdays together in a grand party at Sunway Pyramid as well.

Although the birthday bash is over, Donald Duck fans can still get their hands on the merchandise such as Tracey Star’s Donald Duck 90 collection. The special collection featured a variety of beige and blue bags with comic prints and stylish sneakers.

British Polo also has a Donald Duck 90 collection featuring monogrammed phone bags, crossbody bags, backpacks, and sneakers. The charming Daisy Duck also appears in the brand’s printed foldable wallet in pink and blue.

If bags and sneakers aren’t your thing, there’s the Disney Ace Bottle with two interchangeable cap styles to keep yourself hydrated on the go.

Collectors and enthusiasts can find charming collectibles such as plush toys, keyrings, headbands, and accessories featuring Donald Duck at Mr DIY. The Hot Toys’ Donald Duck Cosbi Collection provides a fun mystery box collection.

