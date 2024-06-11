“Is That Superman?” – TV Presenter Takes News Broadcast To A Whole New Altitude

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A snippet of a news broadcast by Indonesia’s Metro TV recently caught our attention.

The news item was simple: 17 airports in Indonesia have been downgraded from their international status but ticket prices are still going up.

The presenter, Anggi Hasibuan “soared among the clouds” and even “sat down on a plane’s wing” as he casually delivered his report.

No, Anggi can’t fly, obviously.

The creative team behind the news programme employed visual effects by way of a green screen.

On his Instagram, Anggi shared the before and after videos of working on that particular segment.

A 20-second clip of the broadcast was also shared on social media with the caption saying that the job of a TV presenter is the most extreme and dangerous in the world.

Many were amused with one saying it looked like a deleted scene from Mission Impossible.

Mission Impossible deleted scene https://t.co/WgyX9Mi6hp — Riesky (@Riesky41) June 11, 2024

Another, referencing Superman, joked that to become a presenter on Metro TV, a person would need a qualification from Krypton.

via GIPHY

Kayanya jadi presenter metro kualifikasi nya harus Dari planet krypton…doi kayanya kenal sama ka el.. — rezacaco (@rezacaco) June 10, 2024

One sarcastically pointed out that CNN and BBC should learn from the Indonesian television station.

Another said that she would like to become a presenter like Anggi.

I want to be THIS broadcast journalist https://t.co/rz3iPgr4UZ — Ushar Daniele (@ushardaniele) June 11, 2024

Upon further research, it shows that Metro TV has been employing visual effects in their news programme.

In an interview, the news show called Metropedia seeks to combine journalism and the use of graphics to attract viewers.

