Pinkfish Does It Again – Elevates Music Festival To New Heights In Second Year

Back with a bang, the second edition of Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival 2024 soared to new heights, returning to the iconic Surf Beach at Sunway Lagoon on 8 June 2024.

The venue buzzed with 15,000 diverse music lovers and art enthusiasts, decked out in “sequins and silhouettes”, attracted by a mix of international legends and homegrown talents.

The newly expanded main stage featured a stellar lineup spanning from local pop acts to pulsating beats of house and trance.

Opening with Exclusive Pete, Ismail Izzani, Dolla, and Singaporean rap sensation Yung Raja, excitement soared.

As the sun set, the energy intensified with sets by Topic and Miss Monique, both making their Malaysian debut, followed by an explosive performance by Dutch duo, AVAO.

The pinnacle of anticipation was the return of trance king Armin Van Buuren after a seven-year hiatus from Malaysia.

The crowd erupted in roars as Armin delivered a mesmerising two-hour set with his signature tracks: “This Is What It Feels Like”, “Blah Blah Blah” and “Great Spirit” – all culminating in a dazzling display of lights, flares, and fireworks.

A thrilling addition this year was an extra stage, offering attendees (affectionately known as LAVAs) a curated selection of three distinct genres and vibes.

The Jungle stage pulsated with the rhythms of amapiano and afrobeats, headlined by the revered Swedish DJ Jeremy Olander, and featured dynamic domestic duos and artists.

Meanwhile, The Beach Hut showcased Malaysia’s finest spinning talents, including BATE, Nahsyk, and more.

Featuring more activations this time, the festival was divided into day and night segments, balancing arts, live performance, and dance music.

Daytime celebrations included captivating installations like the 5-metre-tall Chaigo The Stray inflatable by Kenji Chai, Yaulacap’s striking mural, and Pinkcotton’s vibrant four-sided Graffiti Tower.

Returning to where it began, our second Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival 2024 gathered an even larger number of LAVAs, surpassing our wildest expectations. Our mission has always been about providing Malaysians unforgettable experiences through music and arts, showcasing global leading DJs and performers like trance legend Armin Van Buuren and our determination to elevate the festival remains steadfast. Stay tuned, as we’ve got exciting plans in motion. Rohit Rampal and Kesavan Purusotman, the Founders of Pinkfish

This epic mid-year celebration, curated by Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, owes its resounding success to the invaluable contributions of key partners for their unwavering support.

For further inquiries about the Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival, call 012-2655783.

