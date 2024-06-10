“I Have Black Belt In Karate” – Man In Viral Fight Says Would’ve Won If Not Drunk

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a viral video showed a fight between a drunk man and a shopkeeper in a convenience store in Seberang Perai, Penang.

The drunk man was eventually defeated despite hitting the shopkeeper, who has a black belt in Taekwondo, with a helmet from the back.

The fight was also overshadowed by the presence of a cat that showed no fear when the two men exchanged blows.

Days after the fight, and after cops said an investigation was carried out, the man made a public plea for netizens to stop sharing the viral video and making him the butt of jokes.

The drunk man, who collapsed on the floor after the final blow, instantly became something meme-worthy. The image of their fighting style and the man’s collapsed figure spread like wildfire online at his expense.

Based on a tweet by Twitter user @update11111, the man claimed that he and the shopkeeper had been beefing for 13 years and it’s still ongoing.

The more he explained, the story is reminiscent of the old Karate Kid-like movies where two martial arts school rivals are set against each other to prove a point. If that’s the case, the cat is none other than Meow Miyagi.

He wanted to buy something in the shop

The man explained that he stopped by the shop to buy some items but claimed he wasn’t treated well by the shop owner.

When he questioned his poor treatment, he claimed the shop owner invited him to a one-on-one fight since it was considered gentlemanly.

I want to buy something, why did you talk like that, after that he said you aren’t happy is it? Let’s have a one-on-one fight. The drunk man

He claimed to have a black belt in karate

The man added that he agreed to the fight although he was drunk because he is a man. He said he lost to the shop owner who has a black belt in Taekwondo because he was under the influence of alcohol.

I also have a black belt in karate. If I wasn’t drunk, he would have been beaten up. The drunk man

The man apologised for being in a drunken state at the time. He asked the public to stop spreading the video.

Although he spoke in Tamil throughout the video, Twitter users helped translate what he said to English and Malay so that others could understand what the man was trying to say.

Police detained both men to help with investigations

Previously, the police detained both men to help with the investigation after the video of the fight went viral online.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief, Helmi Aris, said the incident happened on 3 June around 11.50pm.

During the incident, the shopkeeper was visited by two men. One of the men asked for an alcoholic drink from the shopkeeper. Seberang Perai Tengah police chief, Helmi Aris

Helmi said a misunderstanding led to a fight between two men.

