Man Gets Punched At Penang Grocery Shop, But Busy Body Cat Steals Limelight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video has been making its rounds on social media of a man getting punched at a grocery shop in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

The fight was between two men and the shopkeeper.

It is unclear what sparked the fight, but the two men had come to the shop and something must have happened to anger the shopowner.

The owner could be heard telling one of the men that a one on one fight was considered being gentlemanly.

It is believed the men had brought some friends along and the shopowner was not interested in a group altercation, saying the gentlemanly thing to do was fight one on one.

The man was punched and later on he tried to hit the owner with a helmet from behind. This angered the owner as he did not see it coming.

What caught people’s attention was a cat that kept trying to get in the middle of what was happening, much like a reporter at a crime scene.

Memang mintak kau thamby 🤣



Dah fact check kat google, betul kedainya



Kucing dalam video ni femes antara tarikan dalam area tu



Gambar dari google review https://t.co/nNZJ8nAX98 pic.twitter.com/IcEaONsLmg — CHEEZUS (@theholywifi) June 6, 2024

Netizens identified the grocery store and some said the owner was a nice man who was also a taekwando coach.

The shop is also known for its cats as there are pictures of cats posing inside the shop posted by Google Reviewers.

The striped cat in the video really stole the show as she was not afraid of all the noise and aggression, instead attempted to inch closer for a better look.

Another thing that caught people’s attention was the fact that the two parties, one Indian and one Chinese, both conversed in a mix of Bahasa Melayu and English throughout their altercation.

Cina dan india yang gaduh, bahasa Melayu digunakan semasa komunikasi.



Semangat perpaduan yang tinggi 👏 — Alif (@Mr_Alliv) June 6, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.