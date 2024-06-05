“So Expensive!” – Tourist Buying Viral Jelly Balls For RM8 A Stick Stunned Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is increasingly becoming a favourite travel destination for tourists. They’re drawn to our beautiful surroundings and the delicious food.

Some favourite Malaysian foods they love include nasi lemak, satay, roti canai, laksa, and more.

When in Malaysia, the tourists also take the opportunity to try out our tasty or viral snacks made by locals.

Tourist tries viral jelly balls in KL that cost RM8 for a stick

Recently, a TikTok user Luke Damant (@lukedamantclip) spent time exploring the city and found himself in Pasar Pudu in Kuala Lumpur.

He came across many interesting foods being sold and decided to try a colourful jelly stick that cost RM8.

One stick holds seven colourful fruit-flavoured jelly balls. Luke said it was refreshing to taste the jelly balls because it was cold.

He tried the red jelly ball that was strawberry flavoured. Luke said it didn’t have a strong strawberry taste but liked the jelly’s texture.

He shared that he was excited to get to the blue jelly ball since the shop seller said it was his favourite flavour too. In the video, the shop seller said the blue jelly ball has the flavour of blue tangerine.

When Luke finally ate the blue jelly ball, he said it was his favourite but had trouble describing the taste.

Netizens question the price of a stick of jelly balls

Netizens said the way Luke enjoyed eating the jelly balls made them want to try it out too.

However, some pointed out that RM8 for a stick of seven jelly balls was steep. A netizen said it should cost between RM2.50 to RM5.

Some netizens believe the seller should conduct business honestly by selling it at the right price although they’re selling to tourists.

Meanwhile, others disagreed and said RM8 was reasonable because the market was in the city’s capital and the cost to rent the business site is costly.

Checks online showed that jelly balls sold online cost around RM2 to RM5 for a stick of five to seven jelly balls.

