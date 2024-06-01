Are You Stupid?? – Hannah Was Stuck Inside MRT Train And Sam Told Her To “Look For Alternative”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An exchange on Twitter between a RapidKL customer service representative named Sam and a commuter named Hannah had us scratching our heads.

At about 7.45pm last night, Twitter user Hannah tweeted a complaint to @askrapidkl.

She wanted to know how long the MRT Putrajaya line was going to be stuck.

According to her, she was inside the train and we gathered that the train had been stationary for a spell, prompting her to turn to Rapid KL on Twitter for help.

Rapid KL was quite prompt with a response, as three minutes later, someone named Sam replied to Hannah.

Sam informed that the entire line had stopped running.

What Sam said next you’ll never guess.

“Please take alternative mode to reach your destination. Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

It’s a decent advice, but only if Hannah had yet to board the train.

Considering Hannah already said she was INSIDE the train, looking for an alternative was off the table.

Angry, Hannah replied to Rapid KL asking if they had read her tweet or if Sam was “just absolutely stupid”.

“I am INSIDE the f***ing train. How do i go anywhere from here??? Do you expect me to jump???? How long is the estimated wait???” Hannah snapped.

Possibly realising the erroneous reply, Sam said sorry to Hannah.

Sam then informed that the operations team had implemented an alternative service plan and asked if Hannah was still inside the train.

Hannah did not reply but we hope everything worked out well for her.

As for the MRT Putrajaya line, Rapid KL later informed that the service was restored at 9.48pm.

The problem started at 7.22pm when there was a disruption to the signalling system.

Siaran Media



GANGGUAN PERKHIDMATAN MRT LALUAN PUTRAJAYA: PERKHIDMATAN KEMBALI PULIH PADA JAM 9.48 MALAM@MRTMalaysia pic.twitter.com/Wtu333t79k — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) May 31, 2024

