Win Big! MR D.I.Y.’s ‘Bounce & Bingo’ Is Back With A Bang

Hey, Malaysians! Are you ready for MR D.I.Y.’s ‘Bounce & Bingo 2.0’?

Back by popular demand, MR D.I.Y. Group [M] Berhad is bringing back the game tournament everyone loves!

If you missed last year’s tournament, or if you wanted to play but didn’t have a participating store near you, DON’T STRESS!!

They’ve increased the number of participating stores to 100 MR DIY stores nationwide!! Check out the list here.

What’s more interesting? Joining this tournament is TOTALLY FREE!

Check out this mysterious Bounce & Bingo video teaser below that will send a chill up your spine!

This time around, the stakes are even higher with cash and prizes worth up to RM30,000! 🤑

(Credit: MR D.I.Y.)

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Champion: RM10,000 cash

First Runner-Up: RM5,000 cash

Second Runner-Up: RM3,000 cash

Consolation Prizes: RM500 MR D.I.Y. cash vouchers and medals for 13 winners

Fastest Overall Team: An extra RM5,000 cash prize!

And, of course, the top three teams also get shiny trophies and medals. 🏆

Want to play? It’s super easy:

Step 1: Form a two-player team.

Step 2: Take turns throwing the ping pong balls into the egg crate.

Step 3: Aim for a Bingo. The timing will be recorded once a bingo is formed.

The fun kicks off from 7 to 9 June at the 100 selected MR D.I.Y. stores across the country!

(Credit: MR D.I.Y.)

The top 16 teams will face off in the Grand Final at MR D.I.Y. PLUS Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur, to crown the ultimate Bounce & Bingo 2.0 champions!

Need some practice? They’ve got you covered!

From 31 May to 7 June, head to 100 selected MR D.I.Y. stores for pre-tournament training. Get in some practice throws and strategize with your teammate before the big event.

Don’t miss out! Join the fun and compete in the Bounce & Bingo 2.0 tournament. Let the games begin!

For more information on MR D.I.Y. ‘s Bounce & Bingo 2.0, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

