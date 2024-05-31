“I Can Sleep Now” AIA Johor’s Super Bright Sign Has Been Switched Off

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The AIA signboard at Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru which made headlines on social media platforms has been temporarily turned off.

A Facebook post made by user Dennis Tan said that his previous complaint about the sign’s ridiculously bright glow went viral in 24 hours, and that it was switched off, for the time being.

He also thanked AIA Malaysia and the Johor Bahru City Council for their prompt response.

“Hopefully your signboard (AIA) comes with more peaceful and comfortable lighting,” he said in the post.

He also added that he would be able to sleep peacefully after this.

Two days earlier, Tan shared a post where he complained about how the bright red light from the AIA signboard was disturbing his family.

The AIA signboard’s bright red light was visible from a distance. Tan even looked like Iron Man in the selfie.

