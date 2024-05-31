From Kati To Depa: 7 Forgotten Measurement Systems Of Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wondered how people measured things in the days before metres and kilograms?

Nowadays, we have laws such as The National Measurement System Act that sets up standard measurement units based on the International System of Units (SI) ensuring that everyone’s on the same page when it comes to measuring things in Malaysia.

The law defines everything we can gauge, from length and weight to volume, temperature, and even radiation levels! But how did we do things in the good ol’ days?

Let’s go on a journey through the fascinating world of old measurements used in Malaysia! From the weight of a kati to the breadth of a depa, let’s explore these units that tell stories of a bygone era.

Kati: The Everyday Weight Champion

What is it?

A kati is a traditional unit of weight, roughly equivalent to 600 grams.

Fun Fact:

Back in the day, every market vendor worth their salt had a trusty kati scale. Whether you were buying rice, spices, or silk, you’d hear the familiar clink of weights being measured in kati.

Why We Love It:

The kati is just the right size for everyday transactions. Not too heavy, not too light – perfect for a day of haggling at the bazaar!

Pikul: For the Strong and Sturdy

(Credit: Universiteit Leiden/Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno via Facebook)

What is it?

A pikul is a hefty unit of weight, approximately 60 kilograms.

Fun Fact:

A pikul was often used to measure large quantities of agricultural products. It’s also the amount a strong porter could carry over a long distance.

Why We Love It:

Before you whine about the first-world problems you’re carrying (jk), imagine carrying the weight of a pikul on your shoulders! This unit gives us a glimpse into the sheer physical strength and endurance of workers in the olden days.

Gantang: The Grains of Plenty

Leng and cupak are like smaller measurements of gantang, but they’re all in the same gang lah. (Credit: Beras Rasa Riang via Facebook)

What is it?

A gantang is a unit of volume, roughly equivalent to 4 litres.

Fun Fact:

Gantang was commonly used to measure grains. In bustling markets, traders would scoop grains into gantang measures to ensure fair and consistent trade.

Why We Love It:

There’s something satisfying about the uniformity of the gantang. It speaks to a time when precision was achieved through simple, reliable tools.

Tahil: The Gold Standard

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

What is it?

A tahil is a smaller unit of weight, approximately 37 grams.

Fun Fact:

Tahil was the preferred measure for precious metals and gemstones. Jewellers would meticulously weigh gold and silver in tahil to ensure accurate pricing.

Why We Love It:

Tahil gives us a peek into the world of ancient trade, where tiny measures held immense value.

Depa: A Hug in a Measure

Shah Rukh Khan is very familiar with this unit of measurement.

(@mohdzuber31,@iamsrk,@news18dotcom via X/SRK India via Facebook/Malay Mail/YouTube)

What is it?

A depa is a unit of length, equivalent to the span of a person’s outstretched arms, roughly 1.83 metres. This varies of course, from person to person.

Fun Fact:

In building traditional houses or boats, craftsmen used the depa to measure timber and other materials. It was a handy way to ensure everything fit together just right.

Why We Love It:

It’s a wonderfully human-centred way of measurement. Also, the writer grew up watching Bollywood movies 😝.

Jengkal: A Handy Measure

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

What is it?

A jengkal is the span of a hand from the tip of the thumb to the tip of the little finger, about 22 cm, as long as you’re not using a baby’s hand to measure anything.

Fun Fact:

Perfect for smaller tasks, a jengkal was often used in tailoring and crafting.

Why We Love It:

It’s a measure you can always have “on hand”!

Relong: Measuring the Earth

(Credit: nikitabuida via freepik)

What is it?

A relong is a traditional unit of area, typically used for measuring rice fields, approximately 1.29 acres, although this does vary depending on different states.

Fun Fact:

Farmers used the relong to plan their crops and manage their land. It’s a unit that speaks to the agricultural heritage of the region.

Why We Love It:

Relong connects us to the land and the rhythms of farming life. It’s a reminder of the importance of agriculture in sustaining communities.

Exploring these old measurements from Malaysia offers a window into the past. Each tells a story of daily life, trade, and the ingenious ways people used to measure their world.

While we may no longer use these units today, they remain a part of our cultural heritage, reminding us of the creativity and practicality of our ancestors. So next time you measure something, take a moment to appreciate the rich history behind the numbers!

