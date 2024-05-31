Cala The “I Go Meow” Cat Has Passed Due To Old Age

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cala, the Oyen cat that went viral for originally singing the “I Go Meow” song, passed yesterday (30 May).

Its owner TikTok user Elizabeth (@elizabethtoth23) shared the sad news with her followers and explained what happened to the talented adopted cat.

Based on the captions, Cala fell ill and had trouble recovering. When Cala’s situation did not improve, they took Cala to the emergency room.

Tests at the doctors showed that Cala was older than originally thought by the animal shelter and her vet.

Although Cala fought hard to recover, she did not get better and died peacefully in Elizabeth’s arms due to old age.

Elizabeth told followers that Cala died while surrounded by people who loved her. She also thanked everyone who followed and loved Cala.

Cala went viral online in April 2024 when her meows sounded like she was singing “I Go Meow.”

From then on, Cala caught the hearts of many and reached 875.5k followers on her fur mum’s TikTok account.

Elizabeth had captured many lovely moments of Cala voicing her opinions, telling stories, and all the other shenanigans associated with ginger cats.

Cala’s fans will truly miss her antics and entertaining videos now that she has crossed the rainbow bridge.

