Help Jennifer Lopez Try The Best Malaysian Food!

We can hardly believe it but Jennifer Lopez has expressed her wish to try Malaysian food!

Not only that, Lopez opened the video by saying “Apa Khabar, Malaysia?“

In a video promoting her upcoming film Atlas with Netflix Malaysia, Lopez said she has a tough time in space and needed to recharge.

She consulted Smith, the AI mech in the film, and was told to ask Malaysians for the best food suggestions.

The singer-actress also dropped a video with Netflix Singapore where she did not mention food, instead compared how Singapore and her character’s futuristic world are almost similar.

The difference is Singapore has no rogue AI running amok yet.

Lopez recommend Singaporeans viewers to watch the movie to find out what could happen if AI indeed decided to go rogue and take over the world.

Phew, maybe AI can’t get us if our infrastructure and internet speed are still lacking!

