AIA Johor’s Neon Sign Is So Bright It Lights Up Entire Neighbourhood

Many netizens were shocked to see that a signboard light had caused a man to complain on Facebook.

This incident happened in Johor Bahru where the signboard of the new AIA office at Mid Valley Southkey caused a disturbance to one Deniss Tan.

Tan shared his plight on Facebook, saying that the signboard light is too bright and disturbing.

He even attached some photos to show just how bright it was and he was not kidding.

The RED light of the AIA signboard is very bright that it can be seen from far and even made Tan look like Iron Man in a selfie he took in a room in his house.

Many netizens who saw his post had a hearty laugh and also made jokes about it.

A Facebook user joked that it made Tan’s house look like it was Halloween.

Another said that he should be prepared to be raided like in the movies.

One of the netizens said that he is going to receive a lot of “Ong” since red is the colour that represents prosperity in the Chinese culture.

Another netizen added by saying that this is why people put up curtains.

AIA Mid Valley

From several Facebook shares, the signage is for AIA’s new office in Johor Bahru.

In one Facebook post, the building with the AIA sign does look outstanding against the night sky.

Even during the day, without the red light, the AIA sign can be seen from afar while driving on the road.

