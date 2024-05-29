Taste Is Subjective? So Is This Bukit Jelutong Eatery’s Reply To Customers

TRP
A home-cooked-style eatery in Bukit Jelutong has words for customers who gave negative feedback on a food delivery app but was nice and professional on other platforms.

May 29, 2024

When it comes to the taste of food, it can be subjective. What’s delicious for one person may be the worst flavours imaginable for another person.

Recently, a home-based restaurant in Bukit Jelutong received a mixed response about its food. In addition, the restaurant’s replies to negative reviews were downright rude on Grabfood but polite on other platforms.

On Grabfood, a customer complained that the portion of the side dishes and sauces was small. The customer added that the rice was too soft and the fried chicken tasted sour.

The restaurant replied that the customer should have bought more side dishes and sauces if they wanted more.

The restaurant also implied that the customer believed that all shops must cater to their dietary likes and that the customer’s tongue has issues. The customer was told not to order from them again.

In another customer’s review, they complained that the nasi lemak they ordered contained eggshell pieces and accidentally swallowed some. They added that the sambal was inedible because it was very salty.

The restaurant “scolded” the customer and claimed that many customers did not understand that taste was subjective.

The restaurant went on a long rant, pointing out that Sambal Tumis Ikan Bilis is an acquired taste and that they had refunded the customer.

Meanwhile, another customer complained about receiving burnt food and the restaurant claimed they immediately gave the customer a replacement.

When the customer asked for a refund on Shopee, the restaurant told the customer not to return if they couldn’t afford to buy food.

In most of the replies to customers, the restaurant would blame the customers for being big eaters when they complain about small portions.

How did the restaurant reply to customers on other platforms?

On other platforms, the restaurant was more professional with its replies to customer complaints.

A customer complained that their favourite fried rice with chicken wasn’t consistent flavour-wise.

In response, the restaurant told the customer they would pass on the feedback to the chef and was encouraged to order through WhatsApp to get a replacement for free.

Generally, the restaurant seemed willing to offer replacement meals for free and even included contact details for customers to call.

The restaurant has good reviews too

Putting aside all the mentioned negative reviews, the restaurant has a 4.8 rating on Grabfood which could be why the restaurant was brazen with its replies on the app.

Fortunately for the restaurant, some customers love the food as the restaurant specializes in home-cooked-style meals. However, these customers admitted that the food prices could be expensive for some.

Nevertheless, the restaurant’s double standards in replying to customers on different platforms amused netizens.

