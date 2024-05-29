Taste Is Subjective? So Is This Bukit Jelutong Eatery’s Reply To Customers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to the taste of food, it can be subjective. What’s delicious for one person may be the worst flavours imaginable for another person.

Recently, a home-based restaurant in Bukit Jelutong received a mixed response about its food. In addition, the restaurant’s replies to negative reviews were downright rude on Grabfood but polite on other platforms.

On Grabfood, a customer complained that the portion of the side dishes and sauces was small. The customer added that the rice was too soft and the fried chicken tasted sour.

The restaurant replied that the customer should have bought more side dishes and sauces if they wanted more.

The restaurant also implied that the customer believed that all shops must cater to their dietary likes and that the customer’s tongue has issues. The customer was told not to order from them again.

In another customer’s review, they complained that the nasi lemak they ordered contained eggshell pieces and accidentally swallowed some. They added that the sambal was inedible because it was very salty.

The restaurant “scolded” the customer and claimed that many customers did not understand that taste was subjective.

The restaurant went on a long rant, pointing out that Sambal Tumis Ikan Bilis is an acquired taste and that they had refunded the customer.

Meanwhile, another customer complained about receiving burnt food and the restaurant claimed they immediately gave the customer a replacement.

When the customer asked for a refund on Shopee, the restaurant told the customer not to return if they couldn’t afford to buy food.

In most of the replies to customers, the restaurant would blame the customers for being big eaters when they complain about small portions.

How did the restaurant reply to customers on other platforms?

On other platforms, the restaurant was more professional with its replies to customer complaints.

A customer complained that their favourite fried rice with chicken wasn’t consistent flavour-wise.

In response, the restaurant told the customer they would pass on the feedback to the chef and was encouraged to order through WhatsApp to get a replacement for free.

Generally, the restaurant seemed willing to offer replacement meals for free and even included contact details for customers to call.

The restaurant has good reviews too

Putting aside all the mentioned negative reviews, the restaurant has a 4.8 rating on Grabfood which could be why the restaurant was brazen with its replies on the app.

Fortunately for the restaurant, some customers love the food as the restaurant specializes in home-cooked-style meals. However, these customers admitted that the food prices could be expensive for some.

Nevertheless, the restaurant’s double standards in replying to customers on different platforms amused netizens.

Hahahahaha Rumah 8578 Bukit Jelutong ni lawak ye. Semua komen low rating kt grab dia sembur. Akak pernah je order kt dia ni. Sedap je. Tp mmg la mahai sikit. Tp ok.



Plus dia meniaga kt rumah je. Kalau self pickup mmg address rumah 🤣. Tapi awat yang hang baran sangat ni 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pHr6v9pNKh — Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) May 29, 2024

its not a restaurant. its a home cook in bukit jelutong, selling on grab



i ordered from them few times before, so far sedap — Paul Tan 🚦 199 (@paultantk) May 29, 2024

WEHH HAHAHAHAAH ini bukan garang ini tak boleh terima teguran, semua dia counter and rasa diri paling betul dengan alasan “masin di tekak you tak bermakna masin di tekak orang lain”😭😭 cakap jela sorry susah sangat ke — naa (@ainaaridzuann) May 28, 2024

Garang weh owner kedai reply review customer 😭😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZdZqO4MP9o — AsyrafJr | iPhone Repair  (@AsyrafRosli_) May 28, 2024

