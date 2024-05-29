Alan Walker & Putri Ariani Will Be Performing In Malaysia In June 2024!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

June is starting on a high note with Norwegian-British DJ Alan Walker making Malaysia one of his stops in his Walkerworld Tour Asia Tour Part 1.

The recording producer who gained international fame from his breakout single “Faded” in 2025 will be lighting up the stage at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on Saturday, 22 June 2024 at 8pm.

With billions of streams and sold-out shows worldwide, Walker continues to push the boundaries of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene and inspire fans around the globe.

The show, presented by Megatix Malaysia, promises a memorable night of upbeat music and dance showcasing amazing talents.

Joining Walker on stage is the incredibly talented Putri Ariani who has captured the hearts of fans since her America’s Got Talent performance with her entrancing soulful vocals.

Walker and Ariani collaborated on the song “Who I Am” with vocals by Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias as well. The trio had shot a music video of the song on the mountains of Andalsnes in Norway.

Ariani, who hails from Indonesia, is performing in Malaysia for the first time and she’s excited to meet her huge fanbase here.

Special guests Robin Packalen and Sofiloud join the fray to make it a night to remember.

Alan Walker and Putri Ariani at the press conference. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

During the press conference at Sunway Resort Hotel today (29 May), Walker said he worked with Ariani for over a year and decided to work together on a song after performing together.

Walker said it was an incredible opportunity for the both of them to collaborate. Meanwhile, Ariani shared that meeting Walker was a memorable moment because she grew up listening to him.

It was her dream come true to work with him musically and she’s open to making another song together.

Walker shared that he learned some simple Bahasa words from Ariani, who acted as his translator, such as “Betul, betul, betul.”

Previously, Walker shared his WhatsApp numbers online so fans could interact with him directly. It went viral after his number was added to family and school group chats and more.

When asked about this experience, Walker said it was all in good fun and he was entertained by the messages.

While he lost count of the total messages he received, he acknowledged that it was a “cool way” to interact with his fans and he tried to respond to as many of them as possible.

Before the Q&A session ended, Ariani left some encouraging advice for fans who want to realize their dreams. She reminded them to continue doing what they love and that their dreams will come true if they believe in it.

She hopes her Malaysian fans will love her music and expressed her excitement to see them all on 22 June.

Tickets for Walkerworld Tour Malaysia are available on megatix.my. If you want to party in June, remember to snap up the tickets quickly because they’re selling fast at RM289 (Category 1) and RM189 (Category 2)!

