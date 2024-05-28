Julie’s Paints Melaka Yellow At Popular Tourist Hotspots

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Julie’s painted Melaka town yellow with an exciting new art installation designed to inject fun and creativity into the town.

Featuring over 50 sets of Julie’s branded parasols with stylish tables and chairs, this vibrant art installation is strategically placed at popular tourist spots like Stadthuys and Melaka River Side.

This initiative in collaboration with Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) aims to enhance visitor’s experience in these areas, transforming the iconic landmarks into even more photo-worthy destinations.

As a brand that has proudly called Melaka home since 1985, we are excited to bring something fun and playful to the streets of Melaka. This installation not only adds vibrant colours but is also a way for us to give back to the community by creating a more comfortable space within these popular tourist spots for people to enjoy. Our commitment to community engagement and tourism promotion is at the heart of what we do, and we hope this project will bring visitors joy and benefit tourism in these areas. Our aim with this is to enrich the space and create memorable experiences for both locals and tourists alike. Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits

Brightening up the town, the parasol sets boast shades of cheerful yellow, the brand’s signature colour that symbolises happiness and joy.

Each parasol is adorned with whimsical biscuit visuals inspired by the consumer’s favourite Julie’s biscuits, adding a playful and fun touch to the design.

The design will also showcase the logos of both brands, highlighting the commitment and partnership of both parties in this project.

These artistic parasols can be seen along the picturesque Melaka River Side daily and at Stadthuys on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

We are always looking for ways to enhance the appeal of Melaka as a destination of choice for tourists, and partnering up with a local brand originating from Melaka like Julie’s is a natural fit. These parasol installations will add to the appeal of the Stadthuys and Melaka River Side area and provide more comfort to visitors, especially in our hot and rainy weather. This initiative is timely with the surge of tourists expected this year during Visit Melaka Year 2024. We are hopeful of the positive impact it will have on our community, especially for vendors in these areas and to boost our tourism efforts. Datuk Shadan Othman, Mayor of Melaka Historic City

This art installation marks the brand’s second contribution to enriching Melaka’s

landscape.

In 2022, the brand collaborated with globally renowned graffiti artist Cloakwork, creating Julie’s Magnifity, a must-visit photo spot in the form of a colourful mural highlighting the state’s most iconic landmarks in a burst of colour and creativity.

Julie’s management and team with the MBMB team officiating the vibrant art installation at Stadthuys, Melaka.

With the addition of these new parasol sets, Julie’s continues its commitment to infusing joy into the heart of Melaka, creating lasting memories for all who visit.

Do not miss this experience and check out the latest local photo-worthy spots at

Stadthuys and Melaka River Side while exploring Melaka!

For continuous updates on Julie’s latest promotions, contests, and activities, click here or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.