Pinkfish’s Birthday Bash Starts With A Train Party, The First Festive Train In Southeast Asia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pinkfish is celebrating its first anniversary in style by bringing Southeast Asia’s first festive train, the Pinkfish Express, as thanks to its loyal fans.

I know what you’re thinking: Why did they hold the party on a train?

It’s been an incredible journey, and we wanted to create something special for those who have supported us since the beginning. So, this time we thought, why not take the sentiment ‘music that moves you’ to a whole new level? Pinkfish founders Rohit Rampal and Kesavan Purusotman (KC)

The Pinkfish Express. Image: Pinkfish

The Pinkfish Express started at the KL Railway Station on 30 April. The novel party experience offered festival fans a glimpse of what’s to come at the Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival 2024 on 8 June 2024 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

120 commuters decked out in pink enjoyed two hours of partying on the train, featuring performances by Pinkfish favourites and lineups such as rising local star Aidaho, dynamic duo BATE, and musical luminary Nahsyk.

Not all is lost if you’ve missed the party train though. Phase 2 GA and VIP tickets to the Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival 2024 are still available on the official website.

For more information about the upcoming festival, please call 012-2655783.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.