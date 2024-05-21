Bridgerton Style Tea At Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur is thrilled to unveil its exclusive collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland’s highly acclaimed series, Bridgerton.

In celebration of the much-anticipated Season 3 launch, Horizon Grill on Level 58 will host the Bridgerton Afternoon Tea, bringing a taste of Regency-era elegance to the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Drawing inspiration from the beloved Netflix series, Bridgerton Afternoon Tea offers guests a luxurious experience that blends the charm of the Regency era with the modern sophistication of Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur.

This collaboration celebrates the timeless tradition of afternoon tea, inviting guests to indulge in a selection of delectable treats inspired by the world of Bridgerton.

We are honored to be the exclusive partner in the Asia region for the highly anticipated Bridgerton Afternoon Tea, right here in Kuala Lumpur. This

collaboration allows us to offer our guests a unique and unforgettable experience, blending the elegance of Bridgerton with the luxurious setting of Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur. Rudy Oretti, General Manager of Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Specially curated sweet and savory delicacies, including traditional English scones, delicate finger sandwiches, and exquisite pastries, reflect the opulence and glamour of the Bridgerton era.

Each pastry is created to signify the personality of the key characters throughout the Bridgerton series – from a refreshing basil and lime treat paying homage to Penelope’s breath of fresh air, to the mysterious Valrhona chocolate mousse pastry representing the tough exterior of Colin Bridgerton and his soft spot for Penelope. Chef Francesco Fedrighi, Executive Sous Chef of Horizon Grill

The menu will also feature a selection of premium teas and beverages to complement the experience.

Bridgerton Afternoon Tea at Horizon Grill will be available from now, offering guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the romance and allure of the Bridgerton universe.

For reservations or enquiries, please contact +6010-5660 968 or email HorizonGrill-KL@banyantree.com.

