No Love For Government Departments Using Low Quality AI-Generated Posters

Malaysian government ministries and agencies have faced significant backlash for their use of substandard, AI-generated posters.

The latest incident involves the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, which posted an appreciation poster for the International Nurses Day on social media.

The poster, clearly the product of an artificial intelligence (AI) prompter, was met with sharp criticism from netizens.

Selamat Menyambut Hari Jururawat Sedunia.



Terima kasih kerana 'menjaga' kami 🤗

.

"Our Nurses, Our Future

The Economic Power of Care"



.#mosti #HariJururawat#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/yuDrujv2WH — MOSTI (@officialmosti) May 12, 2024

The Ministry’s attempt to honour nurses with the AI-generated poster backfired as netizens quickly pointed out the lack of creativity and quality in the design.

The most glaring oddity was the “stethoscope” hanging around the nurse’s neck in the poster.

Many argued that such posters not only fail to convey genuine appreciation but also reflect poorly on the government’s commitment to supporting local artists and promoting local talent.

Stop using PISS generated "art" and hire actual people — The Yamagami Solution (@harisbinali) May 12, 2024

Some suggested that government agencies should invest in local artists and embrace homegrown creativity instead of relying on AI-generated designs.

They emphasized the importance of supporting local art communities, especially when it the government can afford the budget to invest in it.

You could have hired actual artists and helped to empower local artists but noooo you're all so lokek. Hodoh punya artwork sial — 💀 Adinda Gasolina ❤️‍🔥 (@TheVenusDarling) May 12, 2024

Sadly, this is not the first time government departments have received criticism over AI-generated posters.

Many have asked how will KL20 help them? "I'm not someone who studied technology and so KL20 does nothing for me." This is a serious misconception.



KL20 isn't just for techies- It's a launchpad for a new era of high-skilled jobs in Malaysia.



Imagine a hub buzzing with the… pic.twitter.com/PMdv6VuzrI — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) April 16, 2024

Several others were criticised in the past for using AI-generated posters that were deemed low-quality and uninspiring or simply because it was seen as a diss on living, breathing graphic designers.

The repeated use of such posters raises questions about the approach to communication and support for the local creative industry.

Rafizi Ramli or his team ni dah banyak kali dah ditegur pasal AI; gunakan skil, kepakaran & kreativiti rakyat Malaysia sendiri untuk buat lakaran/poster/gambaran ilustrasi untuk program kerajaan tapi tetap tak dengar pendapat.



I dont know, this is sad. https://t.co/xJ6IlLfMXh — Iqi (@imnnrrzki) April 21, 2024

Dulu2 kita marah poster kerajaan inter yang buat, buruk hodoh dan sebagainya. Kalini kita marah sbb guna Ai ja. Anjay la gambaq stock belambak beli la https://t.co/yEFCmEbbgF — Hasudar (@sesudatsesudut) March 31, 2024

The recently celebrated Labour Day also saw criticism being dished out at those who used AI-generated posters, among them the political party PKR.

Selamat Hari Pekerja tapi



1. guna AI generated image umpama menghina golongan yang bekerja sebagai pereka grafik.



2. Guna pekerja construction sebagai subjek, tapi adakah negara ini menghormati hak asasi mereka? terutamanya pekerja asing 🤔 https://t.co/TvlG8lXGNO — VieN @ CAFKL8 (8-9 June) (@ComicsByVieN) May 1, 2024

A poster by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Labour Day was also not spared as some pointed out a lack of representation, weird looking eyes and the presence of a “demonic nurse”.

Cuba cari apa tak kena dengan poster ni pic.twitter.com/kPC9lFugEX — Shakila schön (@markonahajis) May 1, 2024

As Malaysia strives to promote its cultural identity and creativity on the global stage, there is a growing sentiment among netizens that government agencies should prioritize the use of local art and talent in their communication materials.

This not only helps to showcase Malaysia’s rich artistic heritage but also supports local artists and designers who are essential contributors to the nation’s cultural and creative economy.

