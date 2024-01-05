Boys Like Girls To Perform In Malaysia This Coming April

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready to rock and roll Malaysia as Boys Like Girls is coming to Malaysia to perform this April! Yup, the American pop-rock band will be performing for not one, but two nights in Malaysia.

As part of their 2024 Southeast Asia Tour, the band will perform at The Exchange in KL on 21 April and Sky Area in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on 22 April.

Facebook

The group confirmed the exciting news on their Instagram, announcing the cities and dates for the tour.

“Happy New Year to our friends across the world. We can’t wait to be back with you in Southeast Asia on our spring tour in April – are you ready for us?” wrote the group.

The upcoming show promises local fans a slew of the group’s famous hits like The Great Escape, Love Drunk, and Two Is Better Than One. But aside from their 2000’s tunes, fans can also expect to hear some new tunes.

The group will indeed also be playing songs from their latest album Sunday at Foxwoods, which was released last October.

Concert details

Here are the details we have gathered thus far;

Date: 21 April 2024 (Sunday)

Venue: The Exchange Hall, Kuala Lumpur

Prices: RM288 (General Admission), RM388 (VIP)

Facebook

Date: 22 April 2024 (Monday)

Venue: Sky Arena, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Prices: RM288 (General Admission), RM388 (VIP)

The concert’s tickets, however, have yet to go on sale. They will only be released at 12pm on 15 January at the group’s website.

Rocking since 05’

Formed in 2005, Boys Like Girls got their start on the music website Pure Volume. The group had signed up for an account to showcase their music, uploading demos of their original tunes like The Great Escape and Thunder.

By the end of the year, the group had gained a strong following. So much so that it reached their booking agent which eventually led them to release their debut album.

Facebook

Since then, the group has release over four studio albums and toured across the globe.

However, throughout the years, the group experienced creative changes as several members left the group. Yet, it is evident that it worked for the best as things are still going strong for the group.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.