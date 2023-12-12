[Watch] Guest Forgets To Remove Tapes In The Room, Gives Hotel Employee More Work

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

News of people getting spied on by hidden cameras in hotel rooms and changing rooms understandably worry people.

Just this year alone, we heard of claims of a hidden camera found in a changing room inside a mall outlet and a Chinese couple discovering one in their Airbnb homestay in Kota Kinabalu.

Due to this, people have resorted to some creative measures to protect themselves, especially in their hotel rooms.

While there’s nothing wrong with taking extra safety precautions, this has given a local hotel extra work when guests check out.

Al Khatiri Hotel in Kelantan took to TikTok to post about an experience they had with an overly cautious hotel guest.

In the video, a woman believed to be a hotel employee could be seen turning the room inside out to peel off tiny strips of black tape. She also made sure no tape residue was left behind on the items in the room.

The tapes covered the lights of the air conditioner switches, the buttons on the bed headboard and bench, the air-cond remote, the back of the TV, and the screws of an electric plug.

Netizens found the situation hilarious and thought the guest would have at least cleaned up their mess before leaving.

On the other hand, some people said the guest should pay for damages since the tapes could leave a sticky residue and spoil the furniture and surfaces in the room. They also criticised the guest for giving hotel cleaners more work than necessary.

It’s not wrong for the hotel guests to take extra safety precautions, but they should have been mindful of others and removed all the tapes before checking out.

