Revolutionizing Hair Artistry: Schwarzkopf’s Got2B Farb/Artist Tri Color Debuts In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Got2B, the leading hair dye and styling brand from Schwarzkopf, is delighted to introduce the new Tri Colors into its semi-permanent hair color collection in Malaysia, featuring the captivating shades of Rainbow Red and Rainbow Aqua .

Crafted for self-expression, Rainbow Red exudes fiery confidence, while Rainbow Aqua takes individuals on a fantasy journey with enchanting aqua and turquoise tones.

Got2B Farb/Artist Tri Color revolutionizes hair coloring, offering users the ease to create dynamic rainbow strands, or rainbow ombre effortlessly with a captivating blend of three shades in one kit.

Formulated for enduring vibrancy, the collection ensures a fresh and intense look lasting up to 12-15 days.

Whether opting for bold vibrancy or pretty pastels, the kit comes with a hair conditioner for mixing the color cream to adjust the hair color intensity and allow for a personalized hair coloring experience at home.

For those with darker hair, a recommended step is to use Schwarzkopf Freshlight Super Bleach to pre-lighten, ensuring the color pigments grab onto lighter hair, and eventually show up the colors.

Launch price at just RM 61.90 each, Got2B Farb/Artist Tri Color provides an affordable luxury for those seeking to express themselves without a long-term commitment.

The collection will be available exclusively in Watson Malaysia outlets and e-shop, as well as Schwarzkopf offical Shopee and Lazada Mall from November 2023.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.