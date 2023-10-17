Imran Bard’s Viral “Gwenchana” Video Gains Popularity In Korea, Featured On Everland Theme Park’s TikTok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re a regular on social media, you’ve probably come across one of our many Malaysian influencers, one of whom is known as Imran Bard.

His use of the term ‘ghisau’ sparked a trend across Malaysia, embraced by people from all walks of life.

Watching Imran’s videos on TikTok or YouTube is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, despite the spontaneity of his actions.

Imran Bard’s ‘Gwenchana’ Video Amasses Over 50 Million Views on TikTok

One of Imran Bard’s standout videos involves him using the Korean phrase ‘Gwenchana,’ which translates to ‘it’s okay.’

In this video, the word ‘Gwenchana’ is pronounced with an emotional shift, starting off on a happy note and transitioning to a sadder one.

Remarkably, the video, posted on TikTok (@imeringue2), has racked up a staggering 55 million views!

Even South Korea’s Everland Theme Park Embraces Imran Bard’s ‘Gwenchana’ Video

The ‘Gwenchana’ video has resonated beyond borders, reaching South Korea and catching the attention of Everland Theme Park.

Surprisingly, this 29-second video has been featured on the theme park’s official TikTok account (@everland_official), set against the backdrop of the roller coaster ambiance at the park.

At the time of writing, the video has already garnered 2.5 million views and continues to attract attention.

Malaysians Applaud as Imran Bard Makes an Appearance on Everland Theme Park’s Official TikTok

Malaysians have flooded the comments section of the video shared by the social media team at Everland Theme Park on TikTok.

Most viewers are in awe of Imran Bard’s video, which has successfully transcended borders and reached South Korea.

Some have even proposed that the renowned reality TV show ‘Running Man’ invite Imran Bard as a guest. The excitement is palpable!

Netizens are considering the potential of Imran becoming a valuable addition to the theme park’s marketing team in Korea.

Who knows, perhaps an opportunity awaits him in the future?

