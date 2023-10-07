Check Out Interesting Watches At The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve Exhibit In Pavilion KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Head over to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to admire the watches nominated for the prestigious awards ceremony “Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG),” also known as the Oscars of watchmaking.

Ahead of the winners’s announcement on 9 November 2023 at the Theatre du Leman in Geneva, Switzerland, 84 of the 90 watches nominated are on display in Kuala Lumpur as part of its multi-city tour.

Its only pitstop in Southeast Asia, the exhibition is hosted by leading specialist watch retailer The Hour Glass at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 5 to 8 October 2023, and it’s open to the public.

The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) exhibit at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

What to expect?

At the exhibit, guests get to admire and guess which watches would win this year.

The watches compete in 14 of the awards’ 15 categories, namely:

The Men’s and Ladies’ Men’s and Ladies’ Complications Iconic Tourbillon Calendar and Astronomy Mechanical Exception Chronograph Sports Jewellery Artistic Crafts Challenge or entry-level “Petite Aiguille” mid-range priced

Only shortlisted entries for the Mechanical Clock category were absent from the exhibition.

Aside from that, there will be interesting activities for adults and children such as the Breitling Navitimer Slide Rule Demonstration, a DIY Mechanical Clock workshop, a watch photography workshop, and a Colouring Workshop with Hublot designed for children aged 7 to 12.

The GPHG trophy, the golden arm, is also on display. Created by Genevois graphic designer Roger Pfund, who also designed the Swiss passport and a large number of banknotes, the trophy is made from gilded bronze and cast in Geneva, the historic home of haute horlogerie. Pfund’s inspiration is Michelangelo’s fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel called the Creation of Adam.

Malaysia marks the third stop on a worldwide tour after Hong Kong and Macau. Other cities to host the travelling exhibition include New York (18 to 22 October), Geneva (26 October to 12 November) and Dubai (16 to 20 November) before culminating in Zurich (2 to 3 December).

The GPHG trophy was created by Genevois graphic designer Roger Pfund.

