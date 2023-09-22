Injured Oyen Went To Selayang Hospital By Itself For Treatment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We know cats are smart. In fact, a cat’s brain structure is about 90 per cent similar to our brains.

If you teach them properly, they can be trained to give a hi-5, open doors, and jump through hoops. Hey, a cat can even play the piano or skate okay! But those are all trained cats, of course.

However, have you ever heard of a cat going to the hospital all by himself to demand treatment? Bet you haven’t right?

Meet Oyen (another day, another Oyen), the stray cat at Hospital Selayang.

A few days ago, a TikTok user (@enoasan2 ) recorded the attempts of a ginger cat seeking help for his injured paw at the Selayang Hospital.

In the video, he was seen meowing loudly at passersby at the hospital, complaining of pain in his left paw and asking for help. He was also seen limping to get attention.

Thankfully, a kind-hearted nurse noticed him and brought him in the big hospital for a check-up. After a few moments, he was discharged from the treatment room with a bandage on his injured paw.

Satisfied with the treatment, Oyen limped back outside enthusiastically and hid under a car for privacy.

Now that’s what we call a smart and independent individual!

Netizens are amused

Netizens from all over chimed in the comment section and expressed their thoughts on the video.

Most of them sympathized with Oyen and hoped that he’d have a smooth recovery.

Others simply joked around and asked if he’d be there again for the next appointment. They even joked if he paid the bill for the treatment or not.

Additionally, one person from the comment section who seemed to work there revealed that Oyen was safe and sound with a new owner.

Just a few days ago, he was adopted by a caring person who came with a car to pick him up. The staff there thanked her and didn’t get a chance to take a picture of them because the hospital was too busy at the moment.

But at least, we’re now relieved to hear that he’s in safe hands.

