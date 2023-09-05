[Watch] Foreign Man Splashing In Penang Floodwater Entertains Onlookers In Moody Weather

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang experienced flash floods in some areas yesterday (4 September) after a heavy downpour and strong winds.

According to Malay Mail, the heavy rain and strong winds uprooted a dozen trees and blew away the roofs of houses in the Seberang Perai Utara district.

Meanwhile, a foreign man in another part of Penang kept a positive attitude and enjoyed himself in the shallow flood waters outside a row of shops.

The man lay face down on the flooded road and pretended to swim. Noticing that the other people were entertained by his antics, he got up on his knees and raised his hand up as if to say “Tadaa!”

He then got up and posed for the bystanders taking pictures and videos of him before continuing to splash around a bit.

His childlike excitement for the rain and flood amused netizens. Some joked that it was good of Penang to prepare a free swimming pool for everyone to use.

Meanwhile, others were more realistic and worried that the foreign man might contract diseases from the dirty floodwaters.

As we all know, drains in Malaysia are not clean like the drains in Japan. Instead, they are usually clogged with rubbish and debris.

READ MORE: How To Prevent Yourself From Getting Water-Borne Diseases From The Flood

READ MORE: Why You Should Be Afraid Of Mosquitoes & Flies, Especially After A Flood

READ MORE: 8 Real Tips To Clean Out Your House After A Flood

READ MORE: Who’s To Blame For M’sian Flood Woes?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.