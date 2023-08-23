It’s Back! Get On Board Locco’s 2023 Keretapi Sarong This Malaysia Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Besides the Merdeka Parade, there’s also a yearly event that gathers Malaysians of all races and ages on a particular day in the middle of KL, and it’s called the Keretapi Sarong.

Keretapi Sarong is an event where people from all walks of life gather to celebrate Hari Malaysia (16 September) in their sarong or traditional attire at a ‘secret location’.

Keretapi Sarong 2019.

(Credit: @kemeyhakim / Twitter)

It also emphasizes the use of public transportation in Malaysia, especially Klang Valley’s trains as the essence of the whole event is indeed, a keretapi (train).

The event starts off with the public gathering around their nearest respective stations, each with its unique activities, and then they all move in the train to a secret location where the volunteers would bring them to.

During the journey on the trains, people would sing along to Malaysian traditional songs such as Rasa Sayang, Can Mali Can, Gemilang, and many more together loudly from the first coach to the last one.

When they reach their secret destination, they’ll be entertained with performances on stages and several other traditional activities with the crowd like folk song singing, Joget Lambak as well as traditional games. You can learn Joget Lambak on the spot and dance together with the crowd too.

They even have a checklist to complete for the day itself so the public can get the best out of Keretapi Sarong.

And for those who want to join in the fun but don’t have anyone to tag along with, they got that covered too. The “Geng Takda Geng” group is for lonely individuals to connect and make meaningful memories with new friends on the day itself.

This year’s theme is Ethnicity

As Locco revealed on their social media, the theme for this year is Ethnicity. This means that you can dress in your best outfit that represents your ethnicity.

Dress in your favourite Kebayas, Baju Burung, Sarees or anything, but don’t forget to bring a kain pelikat or kain batik with you too, to complete the Sarong look.

(Credit: @locco / Instagram)

So put on your best sarong and gather at the stations (to be announced at a later date) as early as 8.30 am. Then follow the Sarong Squad to the secret destination and embrace the joy of Keretapi Sarong.

Last year’s event (KS22)

Last year, the theme was Retro which saw 6,000 Malaysians dressed in their best 90s, 80s, and 70s look all coming together to Pavilion Bukit Bintang.

The outfits were then topped off with a sarong, either draped across the body, made as headgear or hung on their shoulders.

They even have prizes for the best-dressed participants, as well as the best-dressed cosplayers donning a sarong too.

Besides that, they’ve assigned different NGO volunteers to each station. For example, the Dikir Barat group led the team from Bandar Utama station, the Malay traditional clothing group led the team from Kajang station, the theatre group led the team from Gombak and so on.

So if you want to join certain activities, do keep an eye out on which NGO communities they’re going to assign to each station later on.

You can watch the 10-minute official highlight video of last year’s event in the video below.

Brief Chronology of Keretapi Sarong

2017 – Keretapi Sarong (Muzium Negara)

2018 – Keretapi Sarong (Matic, Kuala Lumpur)

2019 – Keretapi Sarong (Dataran Merdeka)

2020 – Hari Sarong (Nationwide locations & online)

2021 – Hari Sarong (In their respective homes & online)

2022 – Keretapi Sarong (Pavilion Bukit Bintang)

2023 – Keretapi Sarong (?)

So, you got your sarong ready for this Malaysia Day? Stay tuned on Locco’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and website for more updates on the day!

They tell you which stations to look out for and how to join in the fun. Remember to top up your TnG cards!

