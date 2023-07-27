MUSE Respects Local Customs And Guidelines, Removes One Song From Setlist

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

It has been almost a week since the fiasco at the Good Vibes festival. As we all know by now, Matt Healy from the 1975 disrespected local customs during his performance at the festival last Friday night and was later banned from performing in Malaysia again.

While he claimed his actions to be of good will, it merely was for his self interest as it seems to have only damaged our local community. But though Healy clearly has no regards for our local customs, fans can expect the opposite from MUSE.

The English band who is set to perform at Bukit Jalil this coming Saturday, have ensured their concert to be in line with local concert guidelines.

Adam Ashraf from Hello Universe, who is in charge of the band’s Asia tour, spoke recently to RojakDaily about the band’s reaction to Healy’s incident.

Ashraf revealed that the band’s management team called him to ensure their set was in compliance with the guidelines.

“They called us shortly after the incident went global. After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song.” he said.

Ashraf however did not disclose the title of the song.

“It’s nice to know they’re eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines.”

MUSE are set to perform at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil this Saturday at 8 pm, as part of their Will of the People tour. Malaysia is the band’s only Asia stop for this tour.

The upcoming concert will mark the band’s second time in the country. The band was previously here in 2007 for their Muse world tour. The Grammy winners performed at the Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.