Dr Mahathir Puts On Green PAS Vest At PN Event In Kelantan

When it comes to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, there is little that would surprise the masses anymore.

Once upon a time, in a bid to oust Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Dr Mahathir joined hands with PKR and DAP.

The longest serving Umno prime minister who “inspired” the formation of PKR over 20 years ago became a prime minister again in 2018, as a result of his cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Even when he lost Langkawi in 2022, it did not surprise many as by then, it was apparent that anything can happen in politics.

Last night, Dr Mahathir made yet another, what should be a shocker, move, when he appeared alongside PAS leaders in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Not only that, he even put on the green PAS vest which had Umno’s logo embroidered on it.

Pic credit: Abdul Hadi Awang Facebook page

While it did turn some heads, it didn’t quite garner as much attention as it possibly should.

Perhaps because it was on the same night as singer Aina Abdul appearing at the Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian or ABPBH 2023 wearing a giant red outfit.

Next level pakaian Aina Abdul di ABPBH35 malam ini. Siap boleh main sorok-sorok 😭 pic.twitter.com/C9Ojb71qtI — OH! MEDIA (@ohtweet) July 21, 2023

Or perhaps because British band The 1975 decided to pull a stunt on stage at the Good Vibes Festival the same night.

With alleged stalking victim Acacia Diana still dominating conversations, Dr Mahathir is nowhere to be found on the Twitter trending list this morning.

PN programme in Kota Bharu

Dr Mahathir speaking at a PAS event is considered quite a shocker as many are aware of the vitriol between both sides over the years.

A simple Google search of the keywords “Mahathir, PAS and kafir (infidel)” would return various news articles of mudslinging.

In 2019, Dr Mahathir sarcastically remarked that if PAS were to work with Umno, without first retracting their labelling of Umno as an infidel party, they too would be deemed as “party kafir”.

Last year, PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin slammed Dr Mahathir raising the infidel issue yet again.

The event where Dr Mahathir made an appearance last night was a Perikatan Nasional (PN) programme held at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir expressed hope that PN, which is a coalition made up of Bersatu and PAS, would make a clean sweep at the coming state elections, as reported by Berita Harian.

Also present at the programme were PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, his deputy Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

