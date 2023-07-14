Timothée Chalamet Landed Willy Wonka Without Auditioning! Here’s Why.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

For many of us, high school was an awkward period of time. Since many of us were unsure of ourselves then, we may have had moments in school that we are not proud of. So much so that we may even want to deviate from our younger selves.

And celebrities are no exception to the rule. But while it may be daunting to remember, our past can sometimes be a blessing. Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka audition story is one classic example.

Though the actor has expressed his disdain for his younger days, Chalamet has his high school years to thank for landing the iconic role of Wonka. In his interview with Rolling Stone, director Paul King explained why Chalamet was his only choice.

“It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it,” King said. “But because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views.”

Therefore, King knew singing and dancing was part of Chalamet’s arsenal. And his assumption was cemented upon meeting the fellow star.

“When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He’d done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that.”

But apart from tap dancing, Chalamet was infamous in school for his rapping skills. In fact, he was known as “Lil Timmy Tim” among his friends. Chalamet would perform in school plays and for his school assignments as Lil Timmy Tim.

And some of his clips have reached over 4 million views on YouTube. And now, thanks to Lil Timmy Tim, Chalamet will star in the upcoming rendition of Willy Wonka.

And although Chalamet’s rapping days are clearly behind him, we are grateful that the internet has done its best to preserve them!

Catch one of his hilarious past performances here;

