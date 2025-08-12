From Ipoh To The Big Stage: Kinta Valley Shines At Dewan Filharmonik Petronas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some performances impress you with precision; others remind you why music exists in the first place. Kinta Valley’s latest outing at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas did both, though not without showing its human edges — which, frankly, is part of the charm.

Dewan Filharmonik Petronas is known for its clear acoustics, carrying every note from the quietest string passage to the boldest brass fanfare all the way to the back row. It can be unforgiving to imbalances but deeply rewarding for ensembles that meet its demands — and KVSS rose to the occasion.

For the uninitiated, the Kinta Valley Symphonic Society (KVSS) is a homegrown force from Ipoh. It’s not a conservatory product but a community-driven collective, and yet it continues to put out performances that can stand tall even in Malaysia’s most prestigious concert hall.



Opening Fanfare: Olympic Spirit & Adagio for Strings

Ng Ken Ee opened with The Olympic Spirit, delivering a full-orchestra sweep that was both bold and polished. The brass made a confident statement here, though the balance occasionally leaned heavy on the low end.

Then came Adagio for Strings with the Kinta Valley String Orchestra. They gave Barber’s piece space to breathe, maintaining a controlled intensity without lapsing into melodrama.

It was clear the strings drew strength from concertmaster Ooi Tek Yi’s steady, confident and unwavering leadership, which kept the section cohesive even in the most delicate passages. If anything, I would have liked a touch more warmth from the violas, but the overall arc was handled beautifully.

The Winds Take Flight

Natalie Liew’s Ross Roy and Aaron Chin’s Second Suite in F showcased the Wind Orchestra’s youthful energy. Not every player was on equal footing — some sections projected with crystal clarity, while others felt slightly tentative — but that’s the nature of a community ensemble. Even in moments of minor uncertainty, the group pushed forward together.

The Chinese Orchestra Steals the Show

Sebastian Ooi’s segment was a highlight for sheer character. 金蛇狂舞 (Concert Overture – Dance of the Golden Snake) had a mischievous bite, 粤舞南天 (Rhythms of Canton) danced with rhythmic agility, and 弦意岭南 (Reminiscing Lingnan), with soloist Cheang Ming Chun, delivered vivid storytelling through timbre alone.

The Chinese Orchestra’s precision in articulation made the rhythmic complexity feel effortless (Yes, technical mastery isn’t limited to solely Western instruments).

Seven Conductors, Seven Personalities

Part of the evening’s entertainment came from the conductors themselves. Some command, some persuade, some charm.

Sebastian Ooi worked the podium with infectious energy, drawing crisp responses from his players. Eric Lee, conducting Senses in Motion, was all fluid control, shaping each phrase with intention. Norman Ong, leading Symphony No. 4 in A Major, gave a solid reading but occasionally let transitions slip in cohesion — nothing fatal, but enough to make you wonder how it might sound with a tighter hand on those entries.



Final Movements

Dr Low Chee Meng’s 初心 (First Aspiration), with soloist Shiru Ng, provided a heartfelt final chapter before the encore — The Dance of the Yao’s People. The latter was pure exuberance, uniting the stage in a burst of rhythmic joy. By the end, it felt less like a formal concert and more like a shared celebration between musicians and audience.

What’s striking about KVSS is that it’s not aiming for sterile perfection, but for connection. There were moments where an entry wavered or a dynamic wasn’t fully realised, but there were also moments where the hall felt utterly alive.

In a country where the arts often feel like an afterthought, KVSS is building something quietly revolutionary: a space where community musicians can play at the highest level their abilities allow, in venues that respect their craft. And watching them in Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, you can’t help but think — they belong here.

Bravo to our homegrown talents for showing they can shine just as bright as the big leagues.

