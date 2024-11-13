Hoobastank, Green Day, Boney M And More Coming To Malaysia In 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It looks like those who grew up between the 90s and 2010s are in for a treat as these artists and musicians make their way to Malaysia to perform live concerts next year.

From K-Pop to indie bands, we’ve put together a (chronological) list of all the upcoming perfomances in Malaysia in 2025 that you might not want to miss.

Cigarettes After Sex

Image: Ebru Yildiz

American indie band Cigarettes After Sex, who were here back in 2019 and 2023, will be back to mesmerise us once again on 11 January.

Known for their ethereal and often dream-like musical style, the dream pop band is scheduled to perform at the Surf Beach in Sunway Lagoon and this time with a larger and more spectacular live show that’s part of their ongoing X’s World Tour.

Be ready to be lulled into a dream by their songs that evoke love, lust and longing such as Apocalypse, Each Time You Fall In Love, and Affection.

Get tickets at viagogo or ticketmelon.

Boney M

Image: last.fm

Get your bell bottom pants and platform shoes ready because 1970s disco legend Boney M is coming to Malaysia as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

Throughout its decades-long career, Boney M sold millions of records worldwide and is known for hits such as Rasputin, Daddy Cool, and Sunny.

The band is set to perform at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on 12 January next year.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketingtix.com or frontrow.asia.

2NE1

Image: Asian Music Wiki

Fans will be ‘Falling In Love’ with them all over again as legendary K-Pop group 2NE1 announced additional dates to their upcoming 2024-2025 Asia Tour, with Malaysia on the list.

The iconic quartet – Sandra Park, CL, Park Bom, and Minzy – are set to perform on 1 February but the time and venue are yet to be announced.

Tickets are not yet available but stay tuned for updates.

Aurora

Image: Nothing But Hope And Passion

Norwegian folk pop singer Aurora will be stopping by Malaysia on her five-city tour across Asia which also includes Manila, Singapore, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Malaysians can look forward to her distinct blend of ethereal vocals, unique sound, and eccentric persona this 2 February at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The concert will be part of her ‘What Happened To The Earth? Part 4’ tour and will introduce songs from her latest album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ including Your Blood, The Conflict Of The Mind, and Some Type Of Skin.

Get tickets to Aurora at Ticket Empire.

The Script

Image: People | Jordan Rossi

Renowned Irish band The Script has announced their return to Malaysia in 2025 for their Satellites World Tour with only a venue and date confirmed: 9 February at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

While seating plans and ticket details have yet to be announced, check out their career-spanning hits such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Hall Of Fame, Breakeven, and Nothing.

Tickets to The Script can be purchased at ticket2u.com.my

Hoobastank

Image: The Vidette

Millennials today will remember blasting their tracks on CD players back in school or discovered their hits on YouTube and MTV back then.

Best known for hits like Crawling In The Dark, Running Away, and The Reason, American rock band Hoobastank will be hitting the stage at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on 10 February 2025.

Get tickets on Hoobastank’s official website.

Maroon 5

Image: Live Nation Malaysia

After a 12-year hiatus since the band’s last concert in 2012, American pop rock band Maroon 5 is set to make a comeback next year in their Maroon 5 Asia 2025 tour.

Fans can expect to experience their chart-topping hits like Sugar and Moves It Like Jagger live when they come to perform at the National Hockey Stadium on 12 February 2025.

Tickets can be purchased from Live Nation Malaysia.

Ronan Keating

Image: last.fm

Anyone who used to listen to Boyzone will remember lead vocalist Ronan Keating, who last serenaded fans in Malaysia in 2023.

The singer will once again be performing at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on 15 February next year, so fans can anticipate a stroll down memory lane with hits such as When You Say Nothing At All, and If Tomorrow Never Comes.

Tickets for the concert is currently available on Resorts World Genting’s official website.

Green Day

Image: Live Nation Malaysia

Get ready to rock out to punk rock icons Green Day as they make their first ever appearance live on stage in Malaysia next year.

Jump and shout to their hit anthems like Basket Case, When I Come Around, and American Idiot on 18 February at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Get your tickets now from Live Nation Malaysia.

INFINITE

Image: allkpop

One of the most iconic K-Pop boy group INFINITE will be coming to Malaysia for their 15th Anniversary Concert on 22 February. The six-member group recently released a list of dates and stops for their tour, which includes the Mega Star Arena right here in Kuala Lumpur as the venue of their upcoming concert.

Seating plans and ticketing details have not yet been announced so in the meantime, revisit (or get to know) their tracks like Be Mine, The Chaser, Back, and Man In Love.

Keshi

Image: Billboard Philippines

Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter Keshi will be making his way to Kuala Lumpur for a concert at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on 24 February as part of his world tour titled REQUIEM World Tour.

The massive 35-city tour will take the 29-year-old artist to other major cities such as Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok, in case you miss his concert here.

Tickets to the show can be purchased from Live Nation Malaysia.

Boyz II Men

Image: boyziimen.com

Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men is set to make an appearance and croon their way into our hearts through a live performance this 25 May at Megastar Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The concert promises a night of nostalgic, timeless tunes by the vocal group including soulful ballads like I’ll Make Love To You, End Of The Road, and On Bended Knee.

Get tickets now on viagogo or My Ticket Asia.

Bonus: Russell Peters

Image: Live Nation Malaysia

Canadian comedian Russell Peters is bringing laughs and giggles to Malaysians again next year.

Known for his sharp wit and knack for poking fun at cultural stereotypes, the comedian is making a one-night stop in Kuala Lumpur at as part of his Relax World Tour.

Peters is set to perform at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center on Sunday, 13 April 2025.

Get tickets from Live Nation Malaysia.

