Siti Saleha Triumphs At Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 With “SeOfis”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian actress Siti Saleha has achieved international recognition by winning the Outstanding Asia Star Award at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024.

The award honors her remarkable performance in the drama series “SeOfis,” which aired on the Malaysian streaming platform Tonton in January 2024.

Siti’s talent has long been recognized in Malaysia, where she has made her mark with roles in notable productions like 7 Hari Mencintaiku, Hilang, and Nora Elena.

Pelakon wanita Malaysia, Siti Saleha naik ke pentas untuk menerima anugerah 'Outstanding Asian Star – Malaysia' bagi lakonannya dalam drama Tonton Original Series berjudul 'SeOfis' di Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2024.



Syabas dan tahniah! 👏pic.twitter.com/gVeAhdtKHR https://t.co/Gi21X0MNLZ — Fiq Murdock ✪ (@afiqjiwa_14) September 25, 2024

However, her recent success in South Korea has brought her into the global spotlight.

About “SeOfis”

“SeOfis” is a workplace drama that highlights the everyday challenges and dynamics of office life, focusing on relationships between colleagues, friendships, and self-empowerment.

Siti’s portrayal of the lead character—an ambitious yet compassionate woman navigating professional and personal challenges—resonated with audiences not only in Malaysia but also internationally.

The series gained widespread attention for its positive messages on female empowerment and its engaging exploration of workplace dynamics, particularly emphasizing friendships and loyalty.

A Prestigious Achievement

Siti Saleha attended the awards ceremony in Seoul on September 25, wearing an elegant pale yellow gown.

The actress shared her excitement with fans on Instagram (@sallywho), where she posted photos from the event and expressed her gratitude: “This award is for all of us, Malaysia.”

Competing in the Outstanding Asia Star category, Siti was up against notable actors from South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.

Her victory highlights the global appeal of her acting abilities and reflects the growing prominence of Malaysian entertainment on the international stage.

Reactions from Fans

Following the announcement of her win, fans and colleagues from Malaysia took to social media to congratulate her.

Many praised her dedication to her craft and acknowledged the powerful themes presented in “SeOfis.”

Syabas Siti Saleha! Tapi tak sangka drama SeOfis yang sederhana pun boleh menang anugerah antarabangsa. Memang rezeki tak salah alamat! 😏 — Amma_Nana_NTR (@globalstar_ntr) September 25, 2024

Well deserved Sally. Congrats 🍾 — Anak Hercules (@CucuZeus) September 25, 2024

Congratulations siti saleha . Cantik original . Tahniah Malaysian actress — csuraya (@surayamnoor) September 25, 2024

Wehhh bangga jap!! 🥹✨ — 만만 (◜◡◝.) 🇵🇸 (@SIMPLYSNSD) September 25, 2024

Who is Siti Saleha?

Born on March 14, 1990, in Basildon, United Kingdom, Siti Saleha Mohd Baharum moved to Malaysia at a young age and pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

She is the younger sister of Sam Baharom, the lead singer of the Malaysian rock band Bunkface.

Siti began her career in modeling and commercials at just 12 years old before transitioning to acting.

Her breakout role came in 2011 with the drama Nora Elena, in which she starred alongside Aaron Aziz.

Since then, Siti has continued to shine in various genres, from romantic dramas to thrillers, cementing her status as one of Malaysia’s most versatile and beloved actresses.

A Rising Star on the Global Stage

Siti Saleha’s recent win at the Seoul International Drama Awards is a testament to her hard work, passion, and talent.

As she continues to take on challenging roles, her international recognition will likely open more doors in global cinema, proving that Malaysian talent is truly world-class.

Her success is an inspiration to many, and fans are eager to see where her career will take her next.

With more projects in the pipeline and increasing attention on Malaysian entertainment, Siti’s future is as bright as ever.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.