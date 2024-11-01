K-Pop Legend G-Dragon Globally Praised For Signing With Palestinian-Owned Label

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It seems that individuals who are sympathetic to the Palestinian cause can be found anywhere, even in the world of K-Pop.

Kwon Ji-yong, famously known to his fans as G-Dragon of BIGBANG, has recently shaken the music scene and received praises from fans when he signed a partnership with Palestinian-owned, San Francisco-based independent record label EMPIRE.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) indicated that G-Dragon had a broad choice of record label to sign with, but he ultimately decided to join EMPIRE.

However, the K-Pop star has not made any official statement regarding his views on the matter.

G-Dragon had numerous options of major labels to sign with, yet he chose to sign with a Palestinian owned label. so the revenue from his music will support charitable causes through this Palestinian label! pic.twitter.com/I3VVrtMftY — ezi ★ (@cuntrs) October 31, 2024

The label’s founder and CEO Ghazi Shami, who is Palestinian-American, displays his support and his label’s stance by keeping the Palestine flag as the profile picture on his official X account while also actively Tweeting about the current humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Ghazi Shami, founder and CEO of EMPIRE Distribution. (Photo: Datebook)

Image: X | Ghazi

Notably, G-Dragon is the first K-Pop idol to have signed under a pro-Palestinian record label amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

After being with Korean record label YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK, TREASURE and BabyMonster) for two decades, G-Dragon’s signing with EMPIRE marks a new freedom for the Seoul superstar.

He is now starting a new solo career after a seven year hiatus with a new single called ‘Power’ which is produced by EMPIRE.

