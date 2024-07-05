We All Know P. Ramlee – But Who Discovered His Shining Star Quality?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Born in 1903 in Calcutta, India, B.S. Rajhans was a visionary filmmaker whose contributions laid the groundwork for the cinematic landscape of Malaysia.

Rajhans’ journey into filmmaking began in the early 1930s, a period when cinema was still in its nascent stages in Southeast Asia. His work is particularly notable in Malaysia and Singapore, where he directed some of the earliest and most influential Malay-language films.

Rajhans’ legacy has often been overshadowed by the fame of those he discovered, to the point where even his first name remains uncertain, with various sources citing names like Balden and Bardar.

B.S. Rajhans. (Image from: Mustafar A.R. & Zaini Yusop via Filem Klasik Malaysia)

Early Career and Cinematic Innovations

(Credit: Mustafar A.R. & Zaini Yusop via Filem Klasik Malaysia)

Rajhans moved to Singapore in the early 1930s, where he began his career with the production of Leila Majnun in 1934. This film, an adaptation of a classic Persian love story, is the first Malay-language film ever made. Sadly, there are no known copies of this movie that exist today.

The success of Leila Majnun marked the beginning of a prolific career for Rajhans.

His films were known for their narrative depth and cultural authenticity, and resonated deeply with his audiences.

Because he was one of many directors at the time who was from the Indian subcontinent, Rajhans was known for his distinctive style of filmmaking, which included over-stylised acting and elaborate song and dance sequences influenced by Indian cinema.

These foreign, Bollywood-esque styles initially posed a challenge for local Malay opera actors, who struggled to adapt to the format.

To find suitable talent, Rajhans embarked on extensive talent-scouting trips across Malaya. He sought fresh faces to infuse new energy into his productions, as he was reluctant to rely solely on performers who found it challenging to transition to the world of film.

It was during one of these trips that he discovered a young, unknown singer named Teuku Zakaria Bin Teuku Nyak Puteh – later known as P. Ramlee.

Undoubtedly, one of Rajhans’ most significant contributions to Malaysian cinema was his discovery of P. Ramlee, who would go on to become a legendary figure in Malaysian entertainment.

In 1948, Rajhans cast the young P. Ramlee for the role of Putar in his film Chinta. This role was P. Ramlee’s first break in the film industry and marked the beginning of his illustrious career as an actor, director, and musician.

Rajhans’ ability to recognise and nurture talent was instrumental in shaping the career of P. Ramlee, whose contributions to Malaysian cinema and music have left an enduring legacy. P. Ramlee’s success can be traced back to Rajhans’ mentorship and the opportunities he provided.

Filmography and Legacy

Opening credits from Nilam (1949). (Credit: sgfilmhunter.wordpress.com)

Over his career, B.S. Rajhans directed many notable films, some of which are Singapura Di Waktu Malam (1947), Nilam (1949), Sejoli (1951), and Anjuran Nasib (1952).

Rajhans was influential during the Golden Age of Malay cinema, which spanned about two and a half decades after the end of World War II in Malaya.

This cinematic renaissance took off across the Malayan peninsula with the 1947 release of Seruan Merdeka, the first post-war Malay film, directed by Rajhans.

Seruan Merdeka was directed by Rajhans and produced by Indian entrepreneur K.R.S. Chisty.

It was one of the first films featuring Malay and Chinese actors together on screen. However, the film was commercially unsuccessful due to limited exposure and the scarcity of cinemas in the country at that time.

Following this, the Shaw brothers, key figures in Asian entertainment and founders of the Shaw Organisation, reopened their Jalan Ampas film studio, which had been closed during the Japanese Occupation of Malaya.

They then established Malay Film Productions (MFP) which became the hub of the Malay film industry, creating movies specifically for local audiences.

Singapura Di Waktu Malam was MFP studio’s first post-war film. Directed by Rajhans in 1947, it was a significant success and paved the way for many more hits.

(Credit: Wong Han Min via BiblioAsia)

His collaboration with the Shaw Brothers helped elevate the standard of filmmaking in the region. The studio produced notable films like Chempaka (1947), Pisau Berachun (1948), and Chinta (1948).

Rajhans’ legacy lives on through his films and the careers he helped launch, most notably that of P. Ramlee, who remains an iconic figure in the history of Malay cinema.

B.S. Rajhans passed away in 1955, but his pioneering efforts in the early days of Malay cinema laid the groundwork for a thriving industry.

His films are still celebrated for their artistic and cultural significance, and his influential work marked one of the most pivotal moments in Malaysian entertainment history.

Still from Chinta (1948). (Credit: sgfilmhunter.wordpress.com)

