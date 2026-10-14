Wagyu, Uni And King Crab: Nobu Kuala Lumpur Unveils Chef Hervé Courtot’s Signature Menu

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Nobu Kuala Lumpur is welcoming back Corporate Chef Hervé Courtot this October, giving diners another opportunity to experience his signature Osusume, a special menu showcasing the restaurant’s distinctive Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.

Known for his role in shaping Nobu’s culinary direction across the world, Chef Hervé brings his signature approach to the Kuala Lumpur dining scene, combining precision, contrasting flavours and carefully balanced ingredients.

His return introduces a curated selection of cold and hot dishes, moving from fresh, delicate flavours to richer, more indulgent creations.

A Signature Menu Inspired By Japanese-Peruvian Flavours

Chilean Seabass Umami Butter Lettuce

The Signature Osusume begins with a selection of cold dishes designed to highlight freshness and subtle flavour combinations.

Among the offerings are Tuna Tartare Calamansi Amazu Ponzu and Shima Aji Goma Ponzu, which bring together delicate seafood with bright, tangy notes.

Heirloom Tomato Ceviche Rib Eye Tataki

For those who enjoy premium ingredients, the Wagyu and Uni Spoon combines wagyu beef and sea urchin in a layered bite, while the menu also features Heirloom Tomato Ceviche Rib Eye Tataki and Nobu Nori Tacos Selections.

The selection reflects Nobu’s approach to Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, where contrasting ingredients and textures come together without overpowering one another.

From King Crab To Wagyu Tenderloin With Truffle Crust

The hot dishes continue the experience with a range of seafood and meat creations.

King Crab Agrume Ponzu.

King Crab Agrume Ponzu offers a combination of seafood and citrus-forward flavours, while Chilean Seabass Umami Butter Lettuce highlights the restaurant’s approach to balancing rich ingredients with lighter elements.

Diners can also look forward to Seafood Harumaki Maui Salsa Caviar, which combines crisp textures with seafood and caviar, as well as Scallops Kataifi Tamari Honey, featuring a contrast of crispness and subtle sweetness.

Another highlight is the Tuna Tartare “Semi Freddo” “Cucumber Wasabi”, which brings a different interpretation of tuna tartare to the menu.

For a more indulgent option, the Wagyu Tenderloin with Truffle Crust offers a richer expression of Chef Hervé’s culinary style, bringing together premium beef and the distinctive aroma of truffle.

The selection concludes with Chuka Inaniwa Noodles with Wagyu Sirloin, adding warmth and depth to the overall dining experience.

When To Try Chef Hervé Courtot’s Signature Osusume

More than a special return visit, Chef Hervé’s Signature Osusume offers diners an opportunity to explore his culinary perspective through a selection of dishes rooted in Nobu’s Japanese-Peruvian identity.

The Signature Osusume by Chef Hervé Courtot is available at Nobu Kuala Lumpur from 10 to 31 October 2026.

Chef Hervé will also be in Kuala Lumpur for a special five-day visit from 10 to 14 October 2026.

Full Menu: Chef Hervé Courtot’s Signature Osusume

Photo: Nobu KL

Cold Dishes

Tuna Tartare Calamansi Amazu Ponzu

Heirloom Tomato Ceviche Rib Eye Tataki

Shima Aji Goma Ponzu

Wagyu and Uni Spoon

Nobu Nori Tacos Selections

Hot Dishes

King Crab Agrume Ponzu

Chilean Seabass Umami Butter Lettuce

Seafood Harumaki Maui Salsa Caviar

Scallops Kataifi Tamari Honey

Tuna Tartare “Semi Freddo” “Cucumber Wasabi”

Wagyu Tenderloin with Truffle Crust

Chuka Inaniwa Noodles with Wagyu Sirloin

For enquiries and reservations, diners may call +60 3-2380 0028, WhatsApp +60 19-389 5085, or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.

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