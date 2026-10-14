Wagyu, Uni And King Crab: Nobu Kuala Lumpur Unveils Chef Hervé Courtot’s Signature Menu
The Nobu Corporate Chef returns to Kuala Lumpur with a curated selection of signature Japanese-Peruvian dishes, available from 10 to 31 October 2026.
- Nobu Kuala Lumpur welcomes back Corporate Chef Hervé Courtot this October, showcasing his Signature Osusume menu of Japanese-Peruvian dishes.
- The curated menu features premium ingredients including wagyu beef, uni, king crab, and truffle, spanning both cold and hot dishes.
- Chef Hervé's Signature Osusume is available from 10 to 31 October 2026, with his personal visit from 10 to 14 October.
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Nobu Kuala Lumpur is welcoming back Corporate Chef Hervé Courtot this October, giving diners another opportunity to experience his signature Osusume, a special menu showcasing the restaurant’s distinctive Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.
Known for his role in shaping Nobu’s culinary direction across the world, Chef Hervé brings his signature approach to the Kuala Lumpur dining scene, combining precision, contrasting flavours and carefully balanced ingredients.
His return introduces a curated selection of cold and hot dishes, moving from fresh, delicate flavours to richer, more indulgent creations.
A Signature Menu Inspired By Japanese-Peruvian Flavours
The Signature Osusume begins with a selection of cold dishes designed to highlight freshness and subtle flavour combinations.
Among the offerings are Tuna Tartare Calamansi Amazu Ponzu and Shima Aji Goma Ponzu, which bring together delicate seafood with bright, tangy notes.
For those who enjoy premium ingredients, the Wagyu and Uni Spoon combines wagyu beef and sea urchin in a layered bite, while the menu also features Heirloom Tomato Ceviche Rib Eye Tataki and Nobu Nori Tacos Selections.
The selection reflects Nobu’s approach to Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, where contrasting ingredients and textures come together without overpowering one another.
From King Crab To Wagyu Tenderloin With Truffle Crust
The hot dishes continue the experience with a range of seafood and meat creations.
King Crab Agrume Ponzu offers a combination of seafood and citrus-forward flavours, while Chilean Seabass Umami Butter Lettuce highlights the restaurant’s approach to balancing rich ingredients with lighter elements.
Diners can also look forward to Seafood Harumaki Maui Salsa Caviar, which combines crisp textures with seafood and caviar, as well as Scallops Kataifi Tamari Honey, featuring a contrast of crispness and subtle sweetness.
Another highlight is the Tuna Tartare “Semi Freddo” “Cucumber Wasabi”, which brings a different interpretation of tuna tartare to the menu.
For a more indulgent option, the Wagyu Tenderloin with Truffle Crust offers a richer expression of Chef Hervé’s culinary style, bringing together premium beef and the distinctive aroma of truffle.
When To Try Chef Hervé Courtot’s Signature Osusume
More than a special return visit, Chef Hervé’s Signature Osusume offers diners an opportunity to explore his culinary perspective through a selection of dishes rooted in Nobu’s Japanese-Peruvian identity.
The Signature Osusume by Chef Hervé Courtot is available at Nobu Kuala Lumpur from 10 to 31 October 2026.
Chef Hervé will also be in Kuala Lumpur for a special five-day visit from 10 to 14 October 2026.
Full Menu: Chef Hervé Courtot’s Signature Osusume
Cold Dishes
- Tuna Tartare Calamansi Amazu Ponzu
- Heirloom Tomato Ceviche Rib Eye Tataki
- Shima Aji Goma Ponzu
- Wagyu and Uni Spoon
- Nobu Nori Tacos Selections
Hot Dishes
- King Crab Agrume Ponzu
- Chilean Seabass Umami Butter Lettuce
- Seafood Harumaki Maui Salsa Caviar
- Scallops Kataifi Tamari Honey
- Tuna Tartare “Semi Freddo” “Cucumber Wasabi”
- Wagyu Tenderloin with Truffle Crust
- Chuka Inaniwa Noodles with Wagyu Sirloin
For enquiries and reservations, diners may call +60 3-2380 0028, WhatsApp +60 19-389 5085, or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.
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Siti Murni Azman is a Malaysian journalist and editor currently serving as Head Writer and Assistant Editor for The Rakyat Post BM. Known for her relatable and distinctly local storytelling, she frequently covers lifestyle topics including food, café culture, entertainment, consumer trends, and viral social conversations, while also contributing across multiple editorial pillars. Before joining The Rakyat Post, she was involved in social media marketing for AirAsia BIG Rewards, where she worked on digital campaigns and audience engagement. Beyond editorial work, she also manages sponsored content and client collaborations, working closely with brands on digital storytelling tailored for Malaysian audiences.