Diagram Cafe Anniversary: 50 Free Cups, Special Menu & Late-Night Hours Coming To Shah Alam

Jangan lupa follow channel Telegram TRPbm untuk ketahui updates semasa & relevan!

Located in Laman Seri, Section 13, Shah Alam, Diagram Café is known for its minimalist interior, natural lighting and relaxed atmosphere, making it a cosy spot for coffee, brunch or a casual catch-up.

The café’s menu combines familiar Western comfort food with Malaysian and Southeast Asian influences, giving regulars plenty of options whether they are dropping by for breakfast, lunch or a coffee break.

Dishes To Try At Diagram

Photo: Diagram Cafe

Diagram recently refreshed its menu with several new dishes, including the Nam Khon Clam Pasta, a creamy pasta inspired by Thai flavours, as well as the Tofu Bowl with teriyaki-glazed tofu and roasted sesame.

For those who enjoy local flavours, the Kantan Verde Olio puts a Malaysian twist on aglio olio with ulam raja and bunga kantan.

READ MORE: Diagram Unveils New Menu Featuring Thai-Inspired Pasta, Tofu Bowl & All-Day Breakfast

Photo: Diagram Cafe

The cafe has also expanded its breakfast offerings with all-day options such as its Omelette, served with caramelised onions and mozzarella, and a hearty Big Breakfast featuring eggs, hash browns, mushrooms, semi-dried cherry tomatoes and sourdough.

Celebrate Diagram’s Anniversary On 26 September

Now, customers have another reason to drop by.

Diagram Café will be holding its anniversary celebration on 26 September, from 8am to 10pm.

The first 50 customers with every purchase will receive a free cup, while a special menu will also be available during the celebration.

Friday And Saturday Nights Just Got Longer

If you prefer evening café sessions, there’s good news too.

Starting next week, Diagram Café will continue to operate as usual every day, but its Friday and Saturday hours will be extended until 10pm.

That means customers can now drop by for dinner, drinks or a late-night lepak without having to rush home early.

“Diagram Café will continue to be open every day as usual but starting next week, we’re extending our Fri & Sat hours till 10pm, so you can lepak with us longer into the night,” the cafe shared with TRP.

Photo: Diagram Cafe

So, whether you’re coming for the anniversary freebies, checking out its newer dishes or simply looking for a spot to hang out after work, Diagram Café now has a little more room for your evening plans!

Diagram Café

G-02, Blok 1, Persiaran Laman Seri Business Park, Persiaran Sukan, Seksyen 13, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Instagram: @diagramcafe

READ MORE: [Eksklusif] Kopi & Komuniti: Diagram Cafe Shah Alam Jadi Tumpuan Baharu Di Seksyen 13

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.