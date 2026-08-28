Your Bartender Was Trained For This: Guinness Just Ranked Malaysia’s Best 30 Pints

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Guinness Malaysia has named its Top 30 Perfect Pint Bars for 2026, the outlets it says consistently served up a well-poured pint of Guinness Draught.

The list is the centrepiece of the brand’s nationwide Rate Your Pint campaign.

It invites drinkers to act as “Chief Pint Officer,” rating the Guinness Draught served to them and feeding those scores into the Perfect Pint Guide.

The campaign is built around three checks.

These are Serve (a clean glass on a Guinness coaster), Tilt (the creamy head holds without spilling), and Taste (a balanced, smooth pour).

How The List Was Decided

Over 7,000 ratings came in from 3,480 consumers across 677 participating outlets nationwide.

The Top 30 was determined through a combined score: quality assessments from the Star Academy team, layered with consumer ratings from Rate Your Pint.

The winning outlets span Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak.

“When we launched Rate Your Pint, we wanted consumers to better understand what goes into a well-served Guinness Draught and give them a simple way to recognise quality for themselves,” said Sean O’Donnell, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia.

“The response showed that people do notice the details, and the Top 30 recognises the outlets that have consistently put that care into every serve.”

The standards are underpinned by Star Academy, HEINEKEN Malaysia’s training programme for bartenders.

Through Star Academy, 12 Guinness Trainers have trained 1,696 bartenders across 406 outlets nationwide.

Guinness and all related promotions, campaigns and contests are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption.

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