Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Is RM21,000 Cheaper Than Expected At Launch

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Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launched the all-new CLA 250+ electric on Monday at RM274,888 on-the-road without insurance, about RM21,000 below the price indicated when order books opened in January.

Financing is available from RM2,988 a month under the Agility+ scheme, which includes a fifth-year extended warranty and four service packages.

The CLA comes with a four-year unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year, 160,000km battery warranty. A free AC wallbox is included, though installation costs are not covered.

It offers up to 792km of range on the WLTP cycle from an 85kWh battery, and can add 325km of range in 10 minutes on a DC fast charger, drawing on an 800-volt architecture with charging speeds of up to 320kW.

The car is fitted with a two-speed transmission on the rear axle – a feature Mercedes-Benz describes as unique in its segment – designed to balance acceleration in city driving with efficiency at highway speeds.

CLA Comes With AI Capabilities

The CLA is the first Mercedes-Benz model built on the company’s in-house Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which enables over-the-air software updates across the vehicle, including driving assistance systems.

The CLA also features a new version of the MBUX Virtual Assistant, activated by the phrase “Hey Mercedes.” Mercedes-Benz says it is the first in-car system to combine AI from both Microsoft and Google, using ChatGPT for general queries and Google Gemini for navigation and points-of-interest searches.

The system can hold multi-turn conversations rather than responding to single commands.

The assistant is represented on-screen by a star-shaped avatar that shifts colour based on the detected mood of the conversation.

“The all-new electric CLA represents an important step in our electric journey and we are confident it will set a new benchmark for the electric era,” said Nadia Trimmel, chief operating officer of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia.

More Locations For Charging, No Markup On Fees

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also introduced MB.CHARGE Public, a service that allows owners of its electric and plug-in hybrid models to locate, start and pay for charging sessions through the Mercedes-Benz app or the car’s MBUX system, without needing separate accounts for each charging network.

There’s no markup on charging fees – customers pay the same rate they would using a charging operator’s own app.

The service draws on seven charging point operators – CarputZap, Charge+, ChargeSini, chargEV, DC Handal, Gentari and JomCharge – giving access to more than 3,000 charging points across over 1,000 locations nationwide.

The Malaysia-spec CLA doesn’t support 400V chargers, so the app filters results to show only stations compatible with the car.

As of end-May 2026, Malaysia had 6,416 public EV chargers installed nationwide, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Mercedes-Benz’s aggregated network, drawn entirely from existing third-party infrastructure rather than new installations, now covers roughly half of the country’s total public charging points through a single billing and navigation system.

With the rollout, Mercedes-Benz joins a short list of automakers in Malaysia – alongside Tesla, Proton and Smart – offering integrated in-car charging access; of that group, only Mercedes-Benz and Tesla currently support it through both the vehicle and an app, though Tesla’s version is limited to its own charging network.

MB.CHARGE Public also extends to Singapore, covering networks run by Charge+, ComfortDelGro Energy, SP Group and Volt, allowing Malaysian owners to charge across the border under a single account.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also opened pre-bookings for the all-new electric GLC, estimated at between RM370,000 and RM400,000, and the facelifted S-Class. The first 100 customers to pre-book either model will receive passes to an upcoming Mercedes-AMG Formula One event, the company said.

READ MORE: Economist: Tough EV Rules Risk Driving Investors Away From Malaysia

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