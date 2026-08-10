Malaysia’s First Winter Olympian Trained Here, Now The Rink Is Hosting Asia’s Largest Skating Competition

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Sunway Pyramid Ice turns 30 this year. That’s three decades of sustaining a full-sized ice rink in a country that never sees snow.

It’s long enough to produce an Olympian and a SEA Games gold medallist.

It’s also long enough to become the region’s most consistent host of Asia-Pacific’s largest skating competition, Skate Asia.

This year’s edition, running from 6 to 16 August, is the 24th and biggest yet – 1,400 skaters from 38 rinks across the region, competing in more than 4,000 programmes.

Skate Asia rotates host countries every four years. Malaysia has hosted seven times since 1999, and Sunway Pyramid Ice has been the venue every single time.

The Olympian And The Champion Who Trained There

Julian Yee is the first Malaysian to compete at the Olympic Winter Games. He made that debut in 2018.

Fang Ze Zeng is the other name tied to the rink’s legacy. He won gold in men’s singles figure skating at the 2025 SEA Games.

Both skaters started out at Sunway Pyramid Ice before going on to represent Malaysia on the international stage.

Albert Cheok, Senior Director of Sunway Pyramid Ice, said participants at this year’s Skate Asia will be competing on the same ice where the country’s top athletes got their start.

He called it proof of what dedication and the right opportunities can produce.

Free To Watch, Event Runs Till Sunday

The public can watch for free, with the rink open from 10am to 10pm daily until Sunday (16 August). Competitors are performing freestyle categories across individual and team divisions.

The opening ceremony brought together participants from nine countries – Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Vietnam, and the USA.

The USA’s presence isn’t unusual – Skate Asia is the flagship event under ISIAsia, whose testing programmes and curriculum are built entirely on the original framework created by its parent US organisation.

The ceremony also featured a performance from Fang Ze Zeng himself.

New energy vehicle brand LEPAS is co-sponsoring this year’s edition, and the full competition schedule is available at skateasia2026.com.

SEA Games Gold Medallist Fang Ze Zeng takes centre stage during the Skate Asia opening ceremony.

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